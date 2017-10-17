 Skip Nav
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Easy Halloween Costumes
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Married

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are officially off the market! The extremely private couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, over the weekend, E! News reports. Michael and Alicia, who met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, were spotted wearing bands on their ring fingers while entertaining family and friends on the Spanish island over the weekend. Despite rarely stepping out together since they started dating in 2014, we have gotten small glimpses of their romance through things like quiet red carpet dates and tropical holidays. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland/WireImage
Join the conversation
Celebrity WeddingsAlicia VikanderMichael FassbenderCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds