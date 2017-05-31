31/5/17 31/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Seven Year Switch Michael and Felicity From Seven Year Switch Instagram Michael Opens Up About Felicity: "I Would F*cking Die For Her and My Kids" 31 May, 2017 by Ashling Lee 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Instagram user feliccccity Without fail, Seven Year Switch always manages to deliver on relationship issues and drama that are all too familiar. 2017's season finale aired last night, and we discovered how each couple fared post-experiment. Of the four couples on the show, Michael and Felicity had the best success story. The pair started off erring on the brink of a breakup — what with sleeping in separate rooms and Felicity giving back her engagement ring (of which Michael threw off a cliff) — but ended the experiment happier than ever. Following the finale, Michael and Felicity took to Instagram to share some thoughts on their journey (in this case, it really was one). "We just lost our way somewhere but the connection and love was always there. This love is like no other," Felicity wrote, and Michael's words were equally as powerful: "I would f*cking die for her and my kids." See their full posts below! RelatedHere's Where to Find the Seven Year Switch Couples on Instagram Felicity and I have been through some hard times in the 6 years we have been together and no matter what or how hard they are we still have each others backs until the end. This woman is my soul mate, I'm not joking but we have been partners in a past life together not only cause I say this, Not 1 but 3 clarevoyants have said the same thing. The first time I saw felicity I was connected to her. Even though I was kicked out the venue 😜before even speaking to @feliccccity we both asked mutual friends about each other which was way out of character for felicity and met up that same night and spoke from 8pm to 5am where we both went straight to work that morning. We were inseparable and we're pretty much boyfriend and girlfriend straight away plus living together. Words can't describe how much I love her, we lost our way for quite a while but we are still here strong as ever. This might seem extreme to some but I say it how it is and i would fucking die for her and my kids. Heavy! But it is what it is. #THATSALL 👊🏻 #sevenyearswitch #michaelandfelicity #loveonseven #sys #realitytv A post shared by Mike Van Nimwegen (@mike_theruckus_van) on May 30, 2017 at 4:47am PDT 1 / 2 Wow, What a journey. While I had doubts at times. In my soul, I knew we would make it in the end. I am the type to hold everything in and pretend I don't care but really this man is my world. When I'm with you, I'm myself. And I love you for being the most supportive, loving and loyal as fuck - partner to me. You are my soulmate. We think the exact same and literally are so connected. Feeling your energy near me makes me soften. Your love keeps me grounded. We just lost our way somewhere but the connection and love was always there. This love is like no other. We have and always have each others backs. I've never had to ever question your loyalty, as you never have mine. I adore the shit out of you! I will never forget the first time we laid eyes on eachother and we both knew from that moment we'd be together forever ❤️ @mike_theruckus_van It's been so hard to not do any PDA! 🙈#sevenyearswitch #sevenyearswitchau #sevenyearswitchaustralia #loveonseven #realitytv #michaelandfelicity #sys A post shared by Felicity Morgan L (@feliccccity) on May 30, 2017 at 4:46am PDT 2 / 2 Join the conversation Share this post Seven Year SwitchTVAustralian TVReality TV