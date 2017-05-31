Michael Opens Up About Felicity: "I Would F*cking Die For Her and My Kids"

Without fail, Seven Year Switch always manages to deliver on relationship issues and drama that are all too familiar. 2017's season finale aired last night, and we discovered how each couple fared post-experiment. Of the four couples on the show, Michael and Felicity had the best success story. The pair started off erring on the brink of a breakup — what with sleeping in separate rooms and Felicity giving back her engagement ring (of which Michael threw off a cliff) — but ended the experiment happier than ever.

Following the finale, Michael and Felicity took to Instagram to share some thoughts on their journey (in this case, it really was one). "We just lost our way somewhere but the connection and love was always there. This love is like no other," Felicity wrote, and Michael's words were equally as powerful: "I would f*cking die for her and my kids."

See their full posts below!