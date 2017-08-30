 Skip Nav
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Expecting Second Child

Michael Phelps and His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson are expanding their family! On Tuesday, the former Olympic swimmer revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child. Along with an Instagram photo of Nicole and their adorable 1-year-old son, Boomer, Michael wrote, "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??" Michael and Nicole tied the knot not once but twice, in June 2016 and again in October 2016. Congrats to the couple!

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

