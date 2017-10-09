Michelle on Her Survivor Downfall: "I Got a Bit Cocky"

A confident talker who could sway anyone with some strategically planted conversations, Michelle has proven you don't need to be a physical threat to go far in Survivor. Many dismissed her as a floater and wave-rider at the start, but time and time again, she made all the right moves when they mattered most, all of which got her to the top four.

"I actually dropped the ball a little bit," she told POPSUGAR Australia of her elimination. "I got along well with Jericho so well in the game, and had one little tiff with him before Tribal Council. It was one of those little arguments that in 10 minutes, we would've been fine, but unfortunately it was just before Tribal, and we went in a bit heated, and the result was I was out of the game."

Read on for Michelle's take on her time in Samoa — it isn't what you would've have thought, but that's the beauty of the game.

POPSUGAR Australia: How are you feeling about your elimination?

Michelle: This was a hard episode for me, because I was on-game for 50 days. We were up to day 52, and for 50 days I was just completely on — watching every single move, every single conversation, reading every single person. To be honest, I think I got a bit cocky. I got to the end and started to relax a little bit more, because I did think I was in with a good chance. You kind of play [that conversation with Jericho] back over your mind and think to yourself, what if I had just bit my tongue for another five minutes? Maybe I would've been sitting there in the top two, but at the end of the day, I didn't bite my tongue for the whole previous 52 days and it worked. You can't look back and go what if, what if — I played hard, but unfortunately I went home.

PS: How do you think you let your guard down? Were you just not aware of what was happening?

Michelle: I definitely was aware. We got family visits the day before, and my sister said to me, "You're sounding a little bit too confident, don't lose it now." I was like, no, it'll be fine, but I think I actually was getting a little bit confident towards the end, which was my downfall.

PS: Did you surprise yourself with how far you ended up going?

Michelle: Absolutely, but I knew a lot of people in the game didn't view me as a threat. Every week, my votes were based on who was gunning for me, who was throwing my name out there or who I wasn't gelling with. I wanted to hand-pick the jury, everyone who was on that jury, I wanted them to be there, because ultimately, they're the ones who decide the winner. I was really happy with how the game went for the entire 52 days. Some of them are still stuck in this old-school Survivor where you need to be amazing at challenges to be viewed as a threat. Survivor's a social game, it's not Ninja Warrior or a fitness game, it's a social game.

My strengths were being able to speak well and be social, so really, I should've been the biggest threat out there. I was glad, I was glad at how it all went. I have zero regrets, the only one is that last little 10-minute conversation with Jericho. But I think everyone on the jury has that one moment where you think it's all going swimmingly, and it falls apart. I'm just like the other 23 in the end.

PS: Yeah, watching the episodes now, none of the top four would be considered physical threats in the traditional sense.

Michelle: Yeah, I'm also quite fit. I actually look like I'm hopeless at sport, but I can go run 10 km quite quickly, swim . . . But there's just no way you can practice for these challenges. I don't play as much sport as I used to, I still go to the gym and train, but you don't play sport because it's hard when you work 50 hours a week. To be honest, I won one challenge, and that's the only challenge I would've wanted to win. It was a Holden Trailblazer! I'm a nanny, and one little boy I used to nanny used to make me line up his dominoes all the time, so that's what these challenges are. They're a bit hard to train for. I'm just glad that domino one was my game.

PS: You pulled it out of the bag when it mattered the most, that's for sure.

Michelle: Well, it's me and the ultimate winner that walked away with a prize from the game, so I'm stoked!

PS: Was your strategy in the game to slide under the radar a little bit?

Michelle: I actually thought because of how well I can get on with people, that I would be viewed as quite threatening. And then when all the focus went to the people who were amazing at challenges, I was a bit surprised, but I wasn't going to correct them. I can sit down at a family barbecue and speak to the 60-year-old at a table, or sit down and have a conversation with a 12-year-old kid, I can chat to anyone, and that was an advantage. You interact differently with people according to your interests, but I felt like I had something in common with everyone. Considering all the pressure and threats that were put on people who were good at challenges, if I were to do Survivor again, I wouldn't train to be better at challenges. I'm glad I wasn't good at them now I look at it.

PS: You've mentioned a few times you're a creature of comfort. How did you cope with the conditions?

Michelle: I've watched Survivor for years and heard how hard it is — it's the toughest game. You kind of think, "oh yeah, I'll be fine." Then you actually get there and . . . it's the little things. Sarah and I would go for a swim every day, and every single time, we'd get out of the water and look around for the beach towel. You wouldn't have a towel to dry off. If it rained for three days straight, the wood would get wet. If the wood's wet, you can't start a fire. If you can't start a fire, you're not eating. At home, if you're hungry, you go to the fridge and get something to eat. You don't spend an hour building the fire and wait for food to cook — it's hard work to eat. I was so naive going into the game, but that's the best way to be. I don't think I could do it again knowing what it's really like. Going into the game naively was good, because once I was there, I could suck it up. Could I do it again now? I don't know, it's tough! It's better not knowing.

PS: You managed to pull yourself out of some pretty sticky situations. How did you summon your arguments to sway people at Tribal?

Michelle: I just drilled into them what I knew would affect them. So that time I sent Ben home, Locky had such a strong influence on all his Tribemates, and if I said to Locky, Ben's gunning for you, that would make him go, I need Ben out, because Locky only really cares about himself in the game. He had a strong influence on everyone else and I had only been at Samatau a couple of days and didn't, so I needed other people to do my dirty work. I can speak myself into and out of situations, so I wasn't too worried about that part, but there were definitely some really close calls!

PS: What have you taken away from the show?

Michelle: I think to get out there, put myself out there a little bit more and try new things. Before I left for the show, I was in a bit of a rut and routine, and could feel myself getting a bit bored with the same thing. Then I got on Survivor and it's changed it up. I'm excited to see what will happen post-show. I've decided I don't want to nanny anymore and want to go down a new career path, meet people from all walks of life, so I'm excited to see what will happen after the game. I've seen it as a kick to try new things and give things a go.