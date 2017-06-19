Michelle Obama Wishes Barack Obama Happy Father's Day 2017
Michelle Obama's Father's Day Message to Barack Will Make You Weep Happy Tears
Michelle Obama took time out of her blissful holiday with Barack to send him a Father's Day message that had everyone on the internet weeping — happy tears, of course. "Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you," the former first lady wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photo of Barack and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.
Of course, Barack, being the great man he is, had the perfect response to Michelle's sweet shout-out. Read what Barack had to say about being a proud dad ahead, then check out all of his cutest moments with Sasha and Malia over the years.
Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017