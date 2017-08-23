Michelle Says Matty Was a Bit Too "Vanilla" For Her Liking

Michelle Paxton's run on The Bachelor started off strong — Matty seemed genuinely intrigued that she was a cop, and the 32-year-old ended up receiving the first impression rose before the cocktail party. However, as time went on and more single dates were handed out, her name was never on the cards — and this sent a pretty clear message. The great news, though? No hearts were broken in the process — Michelle told us she eventually discovered Matty wasn't quite right for her in the end. Keep reading for what she had to say.

POPSUGAR Australia: From your perspective, can you tell us a bit about what happened the night you were eliminated?

Michelle: Matty came to chat to me straight up, and everyone knows it's rare for him to pull me aside. During that chat it just became clear that we were more on a friendly level than anything romantic. I definitely knew then that I was going home. I said to Jen, 'I think I'm going home tonight, so prepare yourself.' She was like, 'No you're not', and I said, 'Yeah, I think I am!'" [Laughs]

PS: Were you surprised?

Michelle: No, I'd been there for a while and without a single date, and second dates had started, so I felt that he didn't really feel anything there for me — anything romantic, that is. I saw it coming!

PS: I feel like you guys started off on such a great note though!

Michelle: Yeah, to get the first rose and have it not turn into anything is extremely disappointing, I think. It got my hopes up and they slowly diminished every week. I did hope every week that my name would be on that date card, and eventually thought that Matty had no clue how to spell my name.

PS: You didn't get a single date at all — did you get to spend much time with him on/off camera?

Michelle: Yeah, on my Instagram there are some photos of the times I did get to spend with Matty. I had some time with him after the board game — we had a good hour together. At cocktail parties, we did have long chats as well, so there was definitely a lot of time spent with him that wasn't aired, unfortunately.

PS: During your time in the house, did you develop feelings for him at all, or was he someone you could see yourself with?

Michelle: Matty's a lovely guy — everyone can see that — and when you're with him, he just has this presence that makes you so calm and relaxed. But he doesn't exactly have the personality that I want for a relationship, I need a bit of a stronger man, so to speak! [Laughs] So yeah, for me he was a bit vanilla and I needed something more than that. I need someone who pulls me up in life and is willing to challenge me on what I say. I feel our conversations just didn't hit that point, really.

PS: Do you think everyone deserves a first date?

Michelle: It's so hard, isn't it? There's so many girls to get through, and I guess if he has a connection with one, he probably wants to spend more time with that one. It really is up to Matty, if he can sense that he's attracted to someone, I think he will put a single date forward. But if there's none, he doesn't want to waste his time or the girl's time.

PS: How did you find living in the house?

Michelle: [Laughs] It was a madhouse, that one! I live by myself in Adelaide, so to go from that to living with 20 other girls is a bit of a shock in itself. But you get used to it and get used to having your friends in the house, and if you need to chat to someone, they're not a phone call away, they're just a few steps away. So I really enjoyed that aspect of it.

PS: Who were you closest to?

Michelle: Well, I absolutely hated Jen the first episode, but she was completely honest to me behind-the-scenes about a few things and that instantly bonded us. So Jen was one of my closest, I also got along with Natalie because she's from Adelaide, as well as Elise and Sharlene.

PS: I laughed in that cocktail party when you told Jen she didn't have a soul!

Michelle: [Laughs] Yeah, you know you can be really honest with your best friend? That was the point we were at!

PS: I know Leah was a bit of a pot-stirrer. Did you guys notice a significant change in the house when she left?

Michelle: Yes, she was all about the drama and even though the drama was based around her, she put the focus on other people. It brought a lot of us down and a lot of negative energy, it also took away from why we were actually there — to potentially fall in love. So once Leah left, there was more of a friendly and positive vibe in the house, it was much more pleasant.

PS: Who do you think Matty has the strongest connection with?

Michelle: Laura and Florence. The sexual chemistry there is just insane!

PS: How did you find the whole experience?

Michelle: I found the whole experience a positive one. I mean, I'm 32, so I know what I want in life and out of a man already. The experience didn't change that at all. It's strange, I'm still looking for love, but I'm at a point where I'm happy just being by myself. I don't want to date anyone at the moment, and I guess when the right guy comes along, it'll happen . . . maybe. But time's ticking, so I don't know if I'm going to believe in it for much longer! [Laughs]