 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child Talks About Depression

Michelle Williams Opens Up About Being Suicidal While Touring With Destiny's Child

In her 20s, Michelle Williams lived a life most of us could only dream of: touring the world with her bandmates, Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland, as one-third of Destiny's Child. But even with all of her accomplishments, the 37-year-old "Survivor" singer recently revealed that she was battling depression during her rise to fame.

"I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on," Michelle shared while guest co-hosting on The Talk. "I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought, 'I'm turning into a woman.'" The gospel singer also revealed that she had been feeling depressed since her teenage years but "didn't know what to call it."

Eventually, Michelle opened up about her depression to Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father, who was also the group's manager at the time. Mathew reportedly questioned why she would be feeling depressed after singing a multimillion-dollar deal and preparing for a tour. "'What do you have to be depressed about?'" Williams says he asked. "So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just tired.'"

Michelle told the talk show panel that things got "dark and heavy" — to the point that she felt suicidal. "I wanted out," she recalled. Fortunately, she now says she has "released" herself from her battle with depression and hopes her story can inspire others. "Depression doesn't mean lazy. Self-harm doesn't mean you want attention. It's not any of that."

Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
Join the conversation
Michelle WilliamsCelebrity Quotes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds