 Skip Nav
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Award Season
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
Award Season
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban

Miley Cyrus at the 2017 MTV VMAs Pictures

See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015

View In Slideshow
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Image Source: Getty

Miley Cyrus attended the MTV VMAs on Monday, and her appearance was jarringly different than the last two times she's been at the show. Despite skipping the red carpet, the singer performed her new single, "Younger Now," on stage. In addition to rocking an Elvis Presley-inspired outfit, she also worked the stage with the dancers from her music video.

The performance, as well as her entire night, is a far cry from the Miley we got used to seeing in recent years. In 2013, she basically had everyone's jaws on the floor when she put on a raunchy performance with Robin Thicke. And in 2015, she hosted the show and left very little to the imagination with her wild outfits, had that spur of the moment feud with Nicki Minaj, and shared a joint with photographers.

But Miley's chill night shouldn't come as a surprise to her fans. The star has been vocal about recently quitting weed and getting back to her roots with her new album. She's also been back together with fiancé Liam Hemsworth for almost two years now, and while he wasn't at the VMAs, it's clear that their rekindled romance has had an effect on Miley's public persona. Keep scrolling to check out photos from her night vs. 2015 to see the crazy difference!

2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
1 / 10
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
2 / 10
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown
3 / 10
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
4 / 10
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown
5 / 10
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
6 / 10
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
7 / 10
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
8 / 10
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
9 / 10
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Award SeasonMTV VMAsRed CarpetMiley Cyrus
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Lorde Transformed Into a Princess Right Before Our Eyes at the VMAs
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Paris Jackson Wearing Dior Dress at VMAs 2017
Award Season
Paris Jackson Wasn't Afraid to Expose It All in a Sheer Dress at the VMAs
by Marina Liao
Paris Jackson Speech 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
Paris Jackson Calls Out White Supremacists and Nazis at the MTV VMAs
by Monica Sisavat
Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
Katy Perry Is the "Hostess With the Mostest" at the MTV VMAs
by Monica Sisavat
Drake and Josh Reunion Photo at 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
Drake Bell and Josh Peck Bury the Hatchet With an Adorable Hug at the VMAs
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds