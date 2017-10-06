 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus Covers Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" — and It's Totally Breathtaking

Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 this week, and one of his celebrity fans, Miley Cyrus, paid tribute to the late music legend with a breathtaking cover of his 1994 hit "Wildflowers" from the album of the same name. Miley performed the song during a stop on The Howard Stern Show to promote her new album Younger Now. Listen to her cover above now, then check out her heartbreaking performance with Adam Sandler in honour of the Las Vegas shooting victims.

