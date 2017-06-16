Miley Cyrus Gives Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" a Whole New Meaning — Literally

Ed Sheeran dropped "Shape of You" back in January, and since then, the song has taken on a life of its own. While it's pretty clear that the track is about Ed's girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, Miley Cyrus gave the song a whole new meaning when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night. After running the lyrics through Google Translate, Miley belted out "Shape of You" with drastically different lyrics. No offense to Miley, but we would take Ed's original version any day.