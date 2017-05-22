 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2017 Billboard Music Awards

You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance

View in slideshow
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty

Miley Cyrus had the support of her family and fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday. Aside from goofing off with her sister and mum in the audience, she also shared a sweet moment with Liam backstage. Seeing that she sang her hit "Malibu" — which is about their rekindled romance — during the show, it makes her emotional performance even more tear-inducing knowing that he was watching backstage.

You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
1 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
2 / 10
3 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
4 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017
5 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
6 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
7 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
8 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
9 / 10
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsCelebrity FamiliesLiam HemsworthMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Kelsea Ballerini
Jamie Lynn Spears Surprises Big Sister Britney at the Radio Disney Music Awards
by Caitlin Hacker
Cher Performs at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller
by Maggie Pehanick
Lorde Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Music
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
by Maggie Pehanick
Nicki Minaj Hair 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity Beauty
Nicki Minaj Looks Like a Real-Life Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards
by Sarah Siegel
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
touching stories
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Award Season
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
by Maggie Pehanick
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
Wedding
Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
by Brittney Stephens
Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
by Kelsie Gibson
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Eating Pizza in NYC May 2017
Celebrity Friendships
If You've Never Related to Kim and Khloé Before, These Photos May Change That
by Caitlin Hacker
Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Are Fresh to Death
by Sarah Wasilak
Celebrity Instagrams For Mother's Day 2017
Celebrity Kids
You Can Practically Feel the Love in These Celebrity Mother's Day Snaps
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds