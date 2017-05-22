You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus had the support of her family and fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday. Aside from goofing off with her sister and mum in the audience, she also shared a sweet moment with Liam backstage. Seeing that she sang her hit "Malibu" — which is about their rekindled romance — during the show, it makes her emotional performance even more tear-inducing knowing that he was watching backstage.