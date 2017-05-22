22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2017 Billboard Music Awards You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance 22 May, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Miley Cyrus had the support of her family and fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday. Aside from goofing off with her sister and mum in the audience, she also shared a sweet moment with Liam backstage. Seeing that she sang her hit "Malibu" — which is about their rekindled romance — during the show, it makes her emotional performance even more tear-inducing knowing that he was watching backstage. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 1 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 2 / 10 .@LiamHemsworth and @MileyCyrus are backstage at the #BBMAs! How cute are they? #MileyBu #BBMAs 💑 pic.twitter.com/T4LhH8AZK2— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017 3 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 4 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 5 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 6 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 7 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 8 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 9 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017 10 / 10 Join the conversation Share this post Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsCelebrity FamiliesLiam HemsworthMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples