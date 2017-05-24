 Skip Nav
Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family

We can't wait to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot, but they don't need a ceremony to join their families. Since rekindling their romance in January 2016, the pair has grown even closer, not just with each other, but also with their soon-to-be in-laws. Aside from turning award shows into family affairs, the two made the holidays extra special by bringing their loved ones together for a New Year's Eve party in San Diego. But their big blended family shouldn't really come as a surprise. While Liam is extremely close with his famous older brothers, Miley has been her little sister Noah's biggest cheerleader as she follows in her musical footsteps. Catch a glimpse of the Cyrus-Hemsworth family's best moments together.

Miley and Samantha Hemsworth

The singer hung out with Liam's sister-in-law (Luke's wife) at their New Year's Eve party.

Leonie Hemsworth, Cristina Pataky Medianu, and Tish Cyrus

Liam and Miley's mums hugged it out with Elsa Pataky's mum during a New Year's Eve bash.

The Cyrus Family

Liam joined Miley's entire family for Christmas in 2016.

Miley and Elsa Pataky

The two hugged it out at a Hemsworth Christmas party in 2016.

Miley and Liam With Luke and Samantha Hemsworth

The pair donned their best '80s gear for Luke's 36th birthday party.

Miley, Elsa Pataky, and Samantha Hemsworth

Miley bonded with the Hemsworth girls for New Year's Eve.

Miley and Elsa Pataky

The ladies bonded with a few friends in April 2016.

Miley, Elsa Pataky, and Samantha Hemsworth

In January 2016, Miley enjoyed a girls' night at Falls Festival in Australia.

Miley and Liam With Leonie Hemsworth

Miley cuddled up to her fiancé and soon-to-be mother-in-law during a Christmas party in 2016.

