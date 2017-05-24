24/5/17 24/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Instagrams Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Family Pictures Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family 24 May, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:48pm PST We can't wait to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot, but they don't need a ceremony to join their families. Since rekindling their romance in January 2016, the pair has grown even closer, not just with each other, but also with their soon-to-be in-laws. Aside from turning award shows into family affairs, the two made the holidays extra special by bringing their loved ones together for a New Year's Eve party in San Diego. But their big blended family shouldn't really come as a surprise. While Liam is extremely close with his famous older brothers, Miley has been her little sister Noah's biggest cheerleader as she follows in her musical footsteps. Catch a glimpse of the Cyrus-Hemsworth family's best moments together. Related7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled Miley and Samantha Hemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST The singer hung out with Liam's sister-in-law (Luke's wife) at their New Year's Eve party. 1 / 9 Leonie Hemsworth, Cristina Pataky Medianu, and Tish Cyrus A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST Liam and Miley's mums hugged it out with Elsa Pataky's mum during a New Year's Eve bash. 2 / 9 The Cyrus Family A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST Liam joined Miley's entire family for Christmas in 2016. 3 / 9 Miley and Elsa Pataky A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST The two hugged it out at a Hemsworth Christmas party in 2016. 4 / 9 Miley and Liam With Luke and Samantha Hemsworth A post shared by Laural Barrett (@lollie_fit) on Nov 11, 2016 at 6:55pm PST The pair donned their best '80s gear for Luke's 36th birthday party. 5 / 9 Miley, Elsa Pataky, and Samantha Hemsworth A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:52pm PST Miley bonded with the Hemsworth girls for New Year's Eve. 6 / 9 Miley and Elsa Pataky A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Apr 16, 2016 at 7:52pm PDT The ladies bonded with a few friends in April 2016. 7 / 9 Miley, Elsa Pataky, and Samantha Hemsworth A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 4, 2016 at 1:53am PST In January 2016, Miley enjoyed a girls' night at Falls Festival in Australia. 8 / 9 Miley and Liam With Leonie Hemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:48pm PST Miley cuddled up to her fiancé and soon-to-be mother-in-law during a Christmas party in 2016. 9 / 9 Join the conversation Share this post Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesLiam HemsworthMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples