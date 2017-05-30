30/5/17 30/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Movie Pictures Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in The Last Song Pictures Relive the Exact Moment Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth First Fell in Love 30 May, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection It's been seven years since the release of Disney's The Last Song, but now that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have rekindled their romance, it's only fitting that we take a walk down memory lane with their cutest photos from the film. The Nicholas Sparks movie marked Cyrus's first role outside of Hannah Montana and follows rebellious teen Ronnie (Cyrus) who comes to live with her divorced father (Greg Kinnear) for the Summer. Her dad uses their shared love of music to reconnect with her, but Ronnie ends up finding romance with the local heartthrob Will (Hemsworth). It may not have taken place in Malibu, but it is where all the magic first happened. RelatedThe Way They Were: Looking Back at Miley and Liam's Best Moments What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Well, that's one way to ask. 1 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Wouldn't this just be the perfect date? 2 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Oh, wait, actually . . . 3 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection But, seriously, how young do they look? 4 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Little babies! 5 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Look at those biceps, though! 6 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Now that's a face that could melt a thousand hearts. 7 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Miley — er, we mean Ronnie — seems to agree. 8 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Hold up, what's with the baseball bat? 9 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Ah, young love! 10 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection This is probably where Miley got the inspiration for "When I Look at You." 11 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection Still, we can't deny they've definitely perfected that dreamy stare-off-into-the-distance look. 12 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection See what we mean? 13 / 13 Join the conversation Share this post Movie PicturesThe Last SongLiam HemsworthMoviesMiley Cyrus