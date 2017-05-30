 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in The Last Song Pictures

Relive the Exact Moment Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth First Fell in Love

See what we mean?
Image Source: Everett Collection

It's been seven years since the release of Disney's The Last Song, but now that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have rekindled their romance, it's only fitting that we take a walk down memory lane with their cutest photos from the film. The Nicholas Sparks movie marked Cyrus's first role outside of Hannah Montana and follows rebellious teen Ronnie (Cyrus) who comes to live with her divorced father (Greg Kinnear) for the Summer. Her dad uses their shared love of music to reconnect with her, but Ronnie ends up finding romance with the local heartthrob Will (Hemsworth). It may not have taken place in Malibu, but it is where all the magic first happened.

Well, that's one way to ask.
Image Source: Everett Collection

Well, that's one way to ask.

Wouldn't this just be the perfect date?
Image Source: Everett Collection

Wouldn't this just be the perfect date?

Oh, wait, actually . . .
Image Source: Everett Collection

Oh, wait, actually . . .

But, seriously, how young do they look?
Image Source: Everett Collection

But, seriously, how young do they look?

Little babies!
Image Source: Everett Collection

Little babies!

Look at those biceps, though!
Image Source: Everett Collection

Look at those biceps, though!

Now that's a face that could melt a thousand hearts.
Image Source: Everett Collection

Now that's a face that could melt a thousand hearts.

Miley — er, we mean Ronnie — seems to agree.
Image Source: Everett Collection

Miley — er, we mean Ronnie — seems to agree.

Hold up, what's with the baseball bat?
Image Source: Everett Collection

Hold up, what's with the baseball bat?

Ah, young love!
Image Source: Everett Collection

Ah, young love!

This is probably where Miley got the inspiration for "When I Look at You."
Image Source: Everett Collection

This is probably where Miley got the inspiration for "When I Look at You."

Still, we can't deny they've definitely perfected that dreamy stare-off-into-the-distance look.
Image Source: Everett Collection

Still, we can't deny they've definitely perfected that dreamy stare-off-into-the-distance look.

See what we mean?
Image Source: Everett Collection

See what we mean?

