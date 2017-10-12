12/10/17 12/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at Thor: Ragnarok Premiere Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Back Together 12 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson Miley Cyrus has always been a traditional rule-breaker, but she's also willing to toss aside vows she makes for herself. After promising to never walk a red carpet ever again last year, the "Malibu" singer did just that when she attended the LA premiere of Thor: Ragnarok with fiancé Liam Hemsworth on Tuesday. Aside from showing support for Liam's older brother Chris, who stars in the film, the event also marked the couple's first joint red carpet event since rekindling their romance in January 2016 — and we're eating it up! The pair looked more in love than ever while posing for photographers together, with Miley lovingly putting her hand on Liam's stomach. The two are usually pretty private about their relationship, but we love getting little glimpses of their romance! RelatedThe Way They Were: Looking Back at Miley and Liam's Best Moments Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 1 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 2 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk 3 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 4 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 5 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 6 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 7 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 8 / 9 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 9 / 9 Join the conversation Liam HemsworthThorRed CarpetMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples