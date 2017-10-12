 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Back Together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Back Together
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson

Miley Cyrus has always been a traditional rule-breaker, but she's also willing to toss aside vows she makes for herself. After promising to never walk a red carpet ever again last year, the "Malibu" singer did just that when she attended the LA premiere of Thor: Ragnarok with fiancé Liam Hemsworth on Tuesday. Aside from showing support for Liam's older brother Chris, who stars in the film, the event also marked the couple's first joint red carpet event since rekindling their romance in January 2016 — and we're eating it up! The pair looked more in love than ever while posing for photographers together, with Miley lovingly putting her hand on Liam's stomach. The two are usually pretty private about their relationship, but we love getting little glimpses of their romance!

The Way They Were: Looking Back at Miley and Liam's Best Moments
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
