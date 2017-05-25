 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus's Tribute to the Manchester Attack Victims Will Bring You to Tears
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

Miley Cyrus's Tribute to the Manchester Attack Victims Will Bring You to Tears

Following her emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday, Miley Cyrus made her return to The Voice on Tuesday. The singer paid a beautiful tribute to Ariana Grande and the victims of Monday's Manchester concert attack with a performance of her new single, "Malibu." "I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday," she told the audience. "Our hearts are with you."

Shortly after news of the attack broke, Miley posted a black and white photo of her and Ariana on Instagram. Along with the snap, she wrote, "wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛" Miley served as a coach on season 11 of The Voice and is expected to resume her coaching duties when season 13 airs in the US.
