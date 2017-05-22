Miley Cyrus Gives "Malibu" a Country Twang in Our Favourite Performance of It So Far

Miley Cyrus brought a little bit of California to Las Vegas when she performed "Malibu" at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday. After her dad and sister Noah gave her an adorable intro, the singer went back to her roots by putting a country spin on her hit song. Seriously, her godmother Dolly Parton would be proud of that twang. Of course, the sweetest part had to be when she teared up over the lyrics about her fiancé Liam Hemsworth. Aww!