Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply
Miley Cyrus Performances at One Love Manchester Concert

Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply

Miley Cyrus delivered a beautiful performance at pal Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert in the UK on Sunday. In addition to teaming up with Pharrell Williams for a surprise duet of "Happy," the singer belted out her new single, "Inspired." Miley also took a second to comfort the audience, telling the crowd, "I'd like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you, and say thank you from the bottom of my heart. For me, the most important responsibility on this entire planet is to take care of one another. And look what we're doing today and how amazing that is!" The star-studded show featured even more performances by Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.

Manchester AttackPharrell WilliamsTVMusicMiley Cyrus
