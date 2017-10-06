 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Miley Cyrus Quotes About Liam Hemsworth Breakup 2017

Liam Hemsworth Literally Couldn't Get Away From Miley Cyrus After They Broke Up

It seems like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were always destined to be together. During a recent radio interview with Howard Stern, the singer revealed the "funny, f*cking crazy" way a house in Malibu led Liam back into her life after they called off their engagement in 2013. "When we broke up, he wanted to get away from me and he moved to Malibu," she said. Little did he know that the house actually had a huge connection to Miley: it was where she recorded her very first album, Meet Miley Cyrus.

"The person hid all of the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house," she added. "So then he went to move in and was like, 'F*ck! I cannot get away. This b*tch is all over my f*cking house.' And all my plaques are everywhere." As fate would have it, the pair ended up reconciling in January 2016 and are currently living in the house together. "My song 'Malibu' is about the house that I live in in Malibu, which is where I recorded my first album," she continued. How fortuitous!

Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsCelebrity QuotesLiam HemsworthMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
Why Outlander's Producers Completely Changed Jamie and Geneva's Sex Scene
by Andrea Reiher
Bella Hadid's Sneaker Style
Celebrity Interviews
The 1 Pair of Sneakers Bella Hadid Compares to Gigi's Reeboks
by Nikita Ramsinghani
How Did Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Meet?
Celebrity Interviews
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Had "Instantaneous" Chemistry When They First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Did Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Ever Date?
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
by Kelsie Gibson
Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About Women's March and Dating 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Jake Gyllenhaal Wishes Someone Would Set Him Up on a Date — If Only We Could Think of Someone
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds