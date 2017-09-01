 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus Talks About Hurricane Harvey on The Ellen Show

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears When Talking About the Devastation of Hurricane Harvey

Miley Cyrus is one of the many celebrities giving back after Hurricane Harvey caused utter devastation in Texas. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the "Younger Now" singer announced that her Happy Hippie Foundation is donating $500,000 to relief efforts. While talking with the host about the heartbreak and loss the community in Houston must be facing, Miley couldn't help but get emotional thinking about how she would feel if everything she loved was taken away. "My grandma is sitting here and my mum is here and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn't have that anymore if would be really hard," she said while breaking down in tears. See her heartwarming video above.

