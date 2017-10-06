 Skip Nav
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Miley Cyrus Thank You Note to Hillary Clinton Video

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears While Writing a Thank You Note to Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton was met with praise when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. During her appearance, some of the show's female writers took a moment to pen thank you letters to the former presidential candidate for the impact she has had on their lives as well as many other women across the country. Of course, one of the sweetest moments was when guest star Miley Cyrus, who performed a touching tribute to Las Vegas on the show earlier this week, decided to write her own note. The singer proceeded to break down in tears while writing her thank you in front of her role model. See the heartwarming interaction above.

