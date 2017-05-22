22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs 22 May, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens had a little Disney Channel reunion at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday. During a commercial break, Vanessa took a break from her hosting duties to catch up with her former co-star, giving us a heavy dose of nostalgia. While the "Malibu" singer is well-known for her TV series Hannah Montana, she also made a quick cameo in Vanessa's equally popular movie franchise, High School Musical 2 back in the day. Now that Miley is making new music, it sounds like the perfect time for the two to do a collaboration. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 1 / 4 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 2 / 4 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 3 / 4 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty 4 / 4 Join the conversation Share this post NostagiaVanessa HudgensAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMiley Cyrus