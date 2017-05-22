 Skip Nav
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs

The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens had a little Disney Channel reunion at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday. During a commercial break, Vanessa took a break from her hosting duties to catch up with her former co-star, giving us a heavy dose of nostalgia. While the "Malibu" singer is well-known for her TV series Hannah Montana, she also made a quick cameo in Vanessa's equally popular movie franchise, High School Musical 2 back in the day. Now that Miley is making new music, it sounds like the perfect time for the two to do a collaboration.

