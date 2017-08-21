Miley Cyrus's "Younger Now" Video Is Basically a Big Tribute to Elvis Presley

Miley Cyrus is going back to her roots. On Friday, the singer dropped the music video for her new single, "Younger Now," and it's full of nostalgia. Not only does she sing along with a puppet version of her younger self (yes, really), but she also impersonates one of her idols, Elvis Presley, who passed away 40 years ago this month. Aside from jamming out on the guitar and kissing an older woman, she also seems to poke fun at her Hannah Montana days by doing a hoedown-inspired dance in a 1950s sock-hop setting. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what the rest of her album will sound like!