Millennials Millennial a Movie Title Tweets People on Twitter Are Turning Movie Titles Into Millennial Struggles, and It's Real AF 27 October, 2017 by Quinn Keaney

Twitter's latest hashtag trend is perfect for a movie-lover who wants to have their avocado toast and eat it, too. On Wednesday, Twitter user @TagFemmes shared a call to arms along with @HashtagRoundup for followers to #MillennialAMovie. Not only are the results hilarious, but they're also so real. Like, almost too real ("Can't afford a Home Alone"). Once you finish your daily bank account check, read on to see the best ones. Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Anxiety b/c I can barely afford my crappy studio apartment, bills, food & healthcare #MillennialAMovie— sarah gourdon 🎃 (@sarahhyland87) October 25, 2017 1 / 33 Tindergarten Cop #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/BWTPqKzWSa— Robyn Your 🍭🍬🍫 (@robyndwoskin) October 25, 2017 2 / 33 Dude, Where's My Uber? #MillennialAMovie— Andrew Padovano (@Ap_mecca93) October 25, 2017 3 / 33 #MillennialAMovie O Bro, Do You Even Art Thou?— Todd Otto (@toddotto) October 25, 2017 4 / 33 Meme Girls#MillennialAMovie— Michael Vine (@MichaelGVine) October 25, 2017 5 / 33 #MillennialAMovieTweet The Fockers— Gurcharan (@Gurcharan247) October 25, 2017 6 / 33 Gone with the Climate Change #MillennialAMovie #TLP pic.twitter.com/yWWVuAp9qK— Rick Canton ℹ️ (@TheRickCanton) October 25, 2017 7 / 33 Get Rich or Die Trying to Pay Off Student Loans. #MillennialAMovie— Edwin 🇸🇻 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 (@edwin_g15) October 25, 2017 8 / 33 The land before FaceTime #MillennialAMovie— Daniel MacLean (@DanielMacLean7) October 25, 2017 9 / 33 As good as it GIFs #MillennialAMovie— zack smith (@zsmith92) October 25, 2017 10 / 33 "Honey, We Can't Afford to Have Kids" #MillennialAMovie— caspersatz 👻 (@casersatz) October 25, 2017 11 / 33 Planet of the Vapes #MillennialAMovie— Michael Skellington (@quickbear) October 25, 2017 12 / 33 You've got Kale. #MillennialAMovie— Scott Wiles (@Scott_W88) October 25, 2017 13 / 33 The Sound of Music On Spotify Premium #MillennialAMovie— lauren michele (@spectacuLAURRR) October 25, 2017 14 / 33 #MillennialAMovie One fleek over the cuckoos nest— Kerry Tedder Bundy🎃 (@KeshaTedder) October 25, 2017 15 / 33 Beard Science #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/eKVopOMSae— Michael Skellington (@quickbear) October 25, 2017 16 / 33 #MillennialAMovie Selfie's Choice— Goblinesque Lotions (@TrivagoD) October 25, 2017 17 / 33 Star Wars: A New Hope, Who Dis? #MillennialAMovie— Blair Mitch Project (@MitchellBader) October 25, 2017 18 / 33 Gluten Free Willy #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/UXr608TLWU— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) October 25, 2017 19 / 33 #MillennialAMovieMe, My Selfie and Irene pic.twitter.com/iMjFwRHzij— Hel-oween 🎃 (@HelenMaryMe) October 25, 2017 20 / 33 Can't afford a home alone #MillennialAMovie— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) October 25, 2017 21 / 33 "Frankly my dear, I just can't even."#MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/5Z5Qa7jmS4— heath (@heathdwilliams) October 25, 2017 22 / 33 Sex, Lies and wtf is Videotapes?! #MillennialAMovie— Yaron Melman (@NrouteHQ) October 25, 2017 23 / 33 Beauty and the Hypebeast. #MillennialAMovie— Norm Kelly (@norm) October 25, 2017 24 / 33 The 30-Year-Old Vegan #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/pM2jFC5vXE— Mitchell Hanks (@MittyHanx) October 25, 2017 25 / 33 Jesus Christ, Youtube Star #MillennialAMovie— Ottawa Deadpool (@OttawaDeadpool) October 25, 2017 26 / 33 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireball #MillennialAMovie— sarah gourdon 🎃 (@sarahhyland87) October 25, 2017 27 / 33 #MillennialAMovie planet of the apps— Terrence sky Johnson (@skyterrence89) October 25, 2017 28 / 33 #MillennialAMovie Despicable GoFundMe— Rich (@ricosuave60) October 25, 2017 29 / 33 #MillennialAMovieSixteen Kindles pic.twitter.com/mTa03cB8Wi— Hel-oween 🎃 (@HelenMaryMe) October 25, 2017 30 / 33 Dude, Where's My Fidget Spinner#MillennialAMovie— Cgtv🎃 (@Cgtv0) October 25, 2017 31 / 33 #MillennialAMovie How to loose a guy in 10 days.*Lose. Damn auto correct— steve orwig (@bigsteve8921) October 25, 2017 32 / 33 Spotify Knows What You Listened To Last Summer. #MillennialAMovie— Nathan Baine (@bainenathan) October 25, 2017 33 / 33