People on Twitter Are Turning Movie Titles Into Millennial Struggles, and It's Real AF

Twitter's latest hashtag trend is perfect for a movie-lover who wants to have their avocado toast and eat it, too. On Wednesday, Twitter user @TagFemmes shared a call to arms along with @HashtagRoundup for followers to #MillennialAMovie. Not only are the results hilarious, but they're also so real. Like, almost too real ("Can't afford a Home Alone"). Once you finish your daily bank account check, read on to see the best ones.