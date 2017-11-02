 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Millie Bobby Brown Raps About Stranger Things Season 1

Do Yourself a Favour and Watch Millie Bobby Brown's Glorious Stranger Things Rap

If you still haven't watched season one of Stranger Things, fear not because Millie Bobby Brown just perfectly summed it up in fewer than two minutes. The 13-year-old actress put her killer rhyming skills on display (yet again) when she spit a rap about the Netflix series on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Halloween.

"Let's go back to Indiana, circa 1983 / Just four boys in the basement chillin' playin' D&D," she began her performance. "There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike / But one night Will goes missing while he's riding on his bike – yikes!" Brown goes on to mention major plot points from season one of the series, from Barb being "gone in the Upside Down" and Joyce's obsession with hanging Christmas lights to Will "coughin' slugs in the sink."

Watch her legendary rap in the clip above (which was 100 percent worthy of her epic mic drop at the end), and you'll certainly get the motivation to finally start watching season two of Stranger Things if you haven't binged it already.
Join the conversation
Millie Bobby BrownStranger ThingsLate Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonTVJimmy Fallon
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds