Before Playing Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia Was Fergie's Music Video Boyfriend

Milo Ventimiglia has had some iconic roles over the years: Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, Peter Petrelli on Heroes, and now Jack Pearson on This Is Us. One of his most underrated appearances, though, definitely has to be when he played Fergie's love interest in her "Big Girls Don't Cry" music video. In 2006, Ventimiglia took a walk on the wild side when he played the singer's tattooed, often shirtless boyfriend.

While Fergie definitely isn't afraid to show off her sexy side, she admitted she was "totally nervous" about making out with the actor. Honestly, do you blame her? "I just had to tell him, like, 'Please help me with this,'" she told Entertainment Tonight about filming the steamy scenes for the video. "He was so great." We can only imagine. Relive his gorgeous cameo above.