 Skip Nav
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think

Milo Ventimiglia in Fergie "Big Girls Don't Cry" Music Video

Before Playing Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia Was Fergie's Music Video Boyfriend

Milo Ventimiglia has had some iconic roles over the years: Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, Peter Petrelli on Heroes, and now Jack Pearson on This Is Us. One of his most underrated appearances, though, definitely has to be when he played Fergie's love interest in her "Big Girls Don't Cry" music video. In 2006, Ventimiglia took a walk on the wild side when he played the singer's tattooed, often shirtless boyfriend.

While Fergie definitely isn't afraid to show off her sexy side, she admitted she was "totally nervous" about making out with the actor. Honestly, do you blame her? "I just had to tell him, like, 'Please help me with this,'" she told Entertainment Tonight about filming the steamy scenes for the video. "He was so great." We can only imagine. Relive his gorgeous cameo above.

Join the conversation
NostalgiaMusic VideosMilo VentimigliaMusicFergie
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
The Songwriters Behind Your Favourite TRL Group Are Suing Taylor Swift
by Quinn Keaney
Lady Gaga and Madonna's Feud
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
by Ryan Roschke
Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" Song Facts
Music
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
by Quinn Keaney
Who Is Donald Glover?
Music
Where Else You've Seen Emmy Winner Donald Glover
by Maggie Pehanick
Fergie Save It Till Morning Music Video
Music
If You Love "Big Girls Don't Cry," You'll Fall Hard For Fergie's New Breakup Ballad
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds