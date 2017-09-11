 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Music
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

Is Mindy Kaling's First Child a Boy or a Girl?

Mindy Kaling Is Reportedly Pregnant With a Baby Girl!

Ever since the announcement of Mindy Kaling's first pregnancy, fans have been wondering if she's expecting a boy or a girl. According to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old actress is indeed pregnant with a baby girl. Her costars from The Mindy Project broke the news on Friday night. "I'm just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it," actress Beth Grant told the publication. Ed Weeks, who also stars on the show, confirmed the baby's sex, saying, "We were so thrilled for her... The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own." So sweet. We can't wait to get a glimpse of Mindy's little mini me!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsMindy KalingCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds