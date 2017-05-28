Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Just Got Married!

Miranda Kerr has married Evan Spiegel in an intimate ceremony at their home in Brentwood, in Los Angeles. The model and the Snapchat founder kept the event very personal, and out of the public eye as much as possible — there were only 40-50 guests — but it was the arrival of Miranda's family in LA two weeks ago that tipped fans off about the impending nuptials. A large white marquee was seen in the gardens of their home, with guests reportedly arriving in floor-length gowns and full suits.

The couple met in 2014 at a Louis Vuitton dinner, and Miranda has said that their relationship started out as purely platonic. "We kind of became friends very slowly and then we've been dating, I guess . . . I don't know exactly how long we've been dating but it was a slow process," she told KIIS 1065's Kyle and Jackie O. "We got to know each other really well."

Congratulations to the happy couple!