Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is reportedly set to marry Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in Los Angeles this weekend! The couple met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in New York in 2014 and started dating after months of friendship. Now, according to a report in US Weekly, the pair will be tying the knot sooner than expected — a story fuelled by the fact that her family was reportedly spotted in LA this week.



The couple became engaged in July of 2016, after Evan proposed with an incredibly beautiful ring and a purpose-built Snapchat filter to boot (perks of being the creator, eh). Whether it's this weekend or not, one thing's for sure: their wedding pictures will be dreamy. See below their cutest moments together so far!