 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Celebrity Instagrams
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
NSW Police
Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise
NSW Police
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Pictures

Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case

View in slideshow
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is reportedly set to marry Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in Los Angeles this weekend! The couple met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in New York in 2014 and started dating after months of friendship. Now, according to a report in US Weekly, the pair will be tying the knot sooner than expected — a story fuelled by the fact that her family was reportedly spotted in LA this week.

Related
Miranda Kerr Opens Up About How She Met Her New Boyfriend Evan

The couple became engaged in July of 2016, after Evan proposed with an incredibly beautiful ring and a purpose-built Snapchat filter to boot (perks of being the creator, eh). Whether it's this weekend or not, one thing's for sure: their wedding pictures will be dreamy. See below their cutest moments together so far!

Their first official sighting together, at LAX on August 12, 2015.
Their first official sighting together, at LAX on August 12, 2015.
Image Source: Getty / HEV
1 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / HEV
2 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / HEV
3 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / SMXRF/Star Max
4 / 18
At the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Valentine's Day, 2016.
At the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Valentine's Day, 2016.
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
5 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
6 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
7 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
8 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
9 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
10 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
11 / 18
At Warner Music's Grammys party in LA on February 15, 2016.
At Warner Music's Grammys party in LA on February 15, 2016.
Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen
12 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
13 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
14 / 18
Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case
Image Source: Getty / Imeh Akpanudosen
15 / 18
At the Berggruen Institute's 5th Anniversary party in LA on May 3, 2016.
At the Berggruen Institute's 5th Anniversary party in LA on May 3, 2016.
Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea
16 / 18
At the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on November 12 last year.
At the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on November 12 last year.
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
17 / 18
Arriving at Sydney Airport on December 29, 2016.
Arriving at Sydney Airport on December 29, 2016.
Image Source: Getty / Matrix
18 / 18
Join the conversation
Evan SpiegelMiranda KerrAustralian CelebritiesCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Health and Fitness Inspiration
Quotes From Our Favourite PTs to Get You Through Any Fitness Slump
by Carina Rossi
Diet and Exercise to Lose Weight
Personal Essay
7 Habits I Had to Form to Finally Lose the Weight
by Anna Monette Roberts
Instagram Pictures of The Bachelor's Sam Wood and Snezana
The Bachelor
Sam and Snez's Love Story Looks So Damn Good on Instagram
by Genevieve Rota
Who Is Taylor Swift Dating?
Trending Topics
Taylor Swift Reportedly Has a New British Boyfriend
by Monica Sisavat
Nadia Bartel Hair and Makeup Prep Video
Celebrity Beauty
Nadia Bartel's Fashion Week Beauty Tutorial Is a Must-See (and Copy)
by Carina Rossi
Birthday Party
3 Reasons Kids Should Never Open Up Gifts During Their Birthday Party
by Lauren Levy
Australian Celebrities at the 2017 Met Gala
Red Carpet
8 Australian Celebrities Are on the Met Gala Red Carpet Right Now
by Genevieve Rota
Miley Cyrus Talks About Liam Hemsworth May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth: "I Was on the Right Path"
by Monica Sisavat
Funny Celeb Moments From the 2016 Logies
Celebrity Candids
Look Back on the Best Candid Moments From the 2016 Logies
by Alexandra Whiting
C/MEO Collective Runway Pictures Resort 2018 MBFWA
Australian Fashion Week
Every Fashion Girl Needs to See the C/MEO Collective Runway Show
by Kate McGregor
Airstream Airbnb Rentals
Airbnb
5 of the Coolest Airstream Airbnbs Around the World
by Nicole Yi
How to Fall in Love With Exercise
Healthy Living
It's Time We Stopped Treating Fitness Like a Chore
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds