16/5/17 16/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Evan Spiegel Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Pictures Are Miranda and Evan Set to Wed This Weekend? Let's Observe Their Cutest Pics in Case 16 May, 2017 by Genevieve Rota Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is reportedly set to marry Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in Los Angeles this weekend! The couple met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in New York in 2014 and started dating after months of friendship. Now, according to a report in US Weekly, the pair will be tying the knot sooner than expected — a story fuelled by the fact that her family was reportedly spotted in LA this week. RelatedMiranda Kerr Opens Up About How She Met Her New Boyfriend Evan The couple became engaged in July of 2016, after Evan proposed with an incredibly beautiful ring and a purpose-built Snapchat filter to boot (perks of being the creator, eh). Whether it's this weekend or not, one thing's for sure: their wedding pictures will be dreamy. See below their cutest moments together so far! Their first official sighting together, at LAX on August 12, 2015. Image Source: Getty / HEV 1 / 18 Image Source: Getty / HEV 2 / 18 Image Source: Getty / HEV 3 / 18 Image Source: Getty / SMXRF/Star Max 4 / 18 At the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Valentine's Day, 2016. Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 5 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 6 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 7 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 8 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 9 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 10 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 11 / 18 At Warner Music's Grammys party in LA on February 15, 2016. Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen 12 / 18 Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 13 / 18 Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 14 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Imeh Akpanudosen 15 / 18 At the Berggruen Institute's 5th Anniversary party in LA on May 3, 2016. Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea 16 / 18 At the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on November 12 last year. Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 17 / 18 Arriving at Sydney Airport on December 29, 2016. Image Source: Getty / Matrix 18 / 18 Evan SpiegelMiranda KerrAustralian CelebritiesCelebrity Couples