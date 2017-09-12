Younger's Miriam Shor on Bringing Diana Trout to Life, Career Advice and Female Empowerment

As far as high-flying, flashy and feared bosses go in the entertainment world, one who has reigned supreme: The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly. And then along comes Stan's Younger and throws a spanner in the works with Diana Trout, and suddenly, there's a new reigning queen of the publishing world. Although both own their lifestyles loudly and proudly, Trout goes one further in being endearingly aloof, with one-liners that leave you in fits of laughter instead of stone-cold fear (although these are funny in their own way).

Behind every great character is a great actress, and we have Miriam Shor to thank for making Diana an enduring television favourite. Ahead of Younger's season finale, we chatted with her about bringing Diana to life, how she feels about strong women and whether she's Team Josh or Team Charles.

On the wide appeal of Younger . . .

"There's an element of therapy to the show that is just plain exciting and delightful, and that's kind of what draws you in at the beginning, right? We can all sort of re-do our lives and have a do-over. And then you drop Josh and Charles into that and you're like, 'Yeah, sure, why not? That would be a great dilemma to have. Which one?' I think the writing keeps you interested in a way that is continually surprising."

On Diana's new relationship status . . .

"I love that they threw in this relationship with Richard to pull the rug out from under her a bit, show her vulnerability and have her on unsteady ground, 'cause she's so strong and powerful and secure in how good she is in her job, but much more vulnerable in this relationship. I really loved playing that. And then I loved the empowerment of her realising that she was being duped — she was kind of taken away from herself, and she then got back to herself. They allowed me to really voice my opinion on how it should go for Diana, because it was very important to me that I not portray a woman who was ending a relationship. I didn't want it to be pathetic, I think it was the right choice, and I wanted to see that. Not because it didn't cost her emotionally, which it absolutely did, but to show that it's not sad for a woman to be alone."

On women taking ownership of their lives . . .

"I definitely love that aspect of Diana, that she is fully confident in her own power and absolutely think she deserves it. Because I find myself apologising any time I'm in a position of power, or take power, or show any sort of power. I tend to immediately apologise, and I know a lot of women who do that as well, and I think we are encouraged to do that in society because it's unseemly for women to accept their own power and not for men. When [women] deserve something and have worked for it, [they should] be proud of it and own it, instead of deflect it."

On Diana's obsession with perfection . . .

"I like to be as comfortable as possible in my life, that's just how I am — it's comfort over glamour. But Diana doesn't live like that. Her world is about finding a perfection and living in there, and I'm fascinated by that, 'cause I'm so not that. I love to try to experience that and see why someone would live like that, and what it feels like. It's really fun to get to do it. That's why wardrobe is actually so important in creating this character. It always is, any theatre actor always wants to put on the shoes their character is going to be walking in, 'cause it's so integral to figuring out who this person is and literally how they walk in the world."

On creating Diana's outfits . . .

"It's really wonderfully collaborative. Patricia [Field] and Jackie [Demeterio] who do wardrobe are so wonderful at what they do, they're such artists. Their vision is so clear and so artistic, and I am in awe of what they are able to do with clothing. I cannot do it in my own life, at all. I'll work with them on how I know my character lives and what she needs and wants in particular scenes, and I'll work out with them on that. They're so receptive to that and so giving, it's really, really fun."

On those statement necklaces . . .

"I'll put on a necklace that's like . . . This is like a stalagmite that was just hacked off a cave yesterday, thrown down a runway, and now I wear it. That was literally one of the necklaces I wore — a boulder. And yet, Diana puts it on and walks through the world like, 'Absolutely, I should be wearing this.'"

On what it's like on set . . .

"We all make each other laugh. Everybody on the show is ridiculously funny, and it's sort of our mission in life to make each other crack. If I can make my fellow actors and the crew laugh, then I feel like I've won everything. Everyone is great to work with, everyone is a delight. It's not a sexy story to say that, 'cause I know people love to get off on cattiness behind the scenes, but the truth is we adore each other, and we have a really, really great time. I actually think part of the alchemy that makes the show work is that we really enjoy each other. We enjoy what we're doing, and I feel like you can feel that in the show."

On what she enjoys most about playing Diana . . .

"I love anything that takes her out of her comfort zone, it's so fun to play. The writers love to do that to me, and I have a lot of fun with it. I also love those moments when she's like, 'What the f*ck does this mean? What is it? Can somebody tell me?' Because I definitely have those moments where I'm like, 'No, no, no, really. Just define it for me, Webster. What is it, what are we talking about?' Or when she points to the ridiculousness of something, I love that too. And then there's lots of times when Kelsey will school her on something, so it's nice — it's a good dynamic."

On what Diana's #1 pieces of career advice would be for millennials . . .

"Don't underestimate your ability, and make sure your ability matches your confidence in it. Be confident in your ability, but be sure you earn that confidence."

On whether she's Team Charles or Team Josh . . .

"Diana's Team Charles. Diana's like the manager of Team Charles. But I say, well, as modern women, I never think we have to choose. We're grown ups!"