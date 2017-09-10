10/9/17 10/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Nicole Kidman Most Iconic Australian Movies 15 Australian Films Everyone Needs to See at Least Once 10 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: British Empire Films Few things immortalise a culture, community and person of interest quite like the movies. And when you're from a country as removed from the rest of the world as Australia, there's something decidedly patriotic about revelling in your country's nationalisms on the big-screen. Add to that a slew of now seriously bankable actors like Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Heath Ledger (RIP), and Aussie films have always been a source of interest, on and away from home soil. Looking For Alibrandi (2000) Image Source: Roadshow Entertainment Based on Melina Marchetta's famous novel, Looking For Alibrandi follows the life of 17-year-old Josie and all its rollercoaster ups and downs, including navigating her Sicilian background and teenage romance. 1 / 15 The Castle (1997) Image Source: Village Roadshow The Kerrigan family fight the local city hall when their Melbourne home is threatened to be demolished for airport expansion. 2 / 15 Strictly Ballroom (1992) Image Source: Ronin Films In one of Baz Luhrmann's first films, we follow a maverick ballroom dancer's journey to take out the National Championship with an unconventional partner. 3 / 15 Muriel's Wedding (1994) Image Source: Miramax Unsatisfied with life, socially awkward, ABBA-obsessed Muriel leaves her hometown of Porpoise Spit with new friend Rhonda on a series of liberating experiences. 4 / 15 Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002) Image Source: Becker Entertainment The true story of three Aboriginal girls, forcibly taken from their families to be trained as servants as part of the government's policy, and their escape across Australia. 5 / 15 Australia (2008) Image Source: 20th Century Fox Lady Sarah Ashley, an English aristocrat, joins forces with a stockman to save her sprawling ranch inheritance. 6 / 15 Moulin Rouge (2001) Image Source: 20th Century Fox Another masterpiece from Baz Luhrmann that combines the best parts of a period romance and musical genre, where an English poet goes to Montmartre and falls in love with a famous cabaret star. 7 / 15 Wolf Creek (2005) Image Source: Roadshow Entertainment A classic in the horror genre, where three backpackers find themselves held captive by a local bushman. 8 / 15 Gallipoli (1981) Image Source: Village Roadshow Two young friends, Frank and Archy, enlist in the Australian army and fight in the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I. 9 / 15 The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) Image Source: Gramercy Pictures Two drag queens and their transgender friend travel across Australia in a tour bus named Priscilla, performing cabaret for both local towns and crowds. 10 / 15 Ned Kelly (2003) Image Source: Focus Features A biopic of Ned Kelly, beginning from his early days of police brutality and wrong imprisonment, to attempts to avenge his family's name. 11 / 15 Candy (2006) Image Source: Renaissance Films A poet and art student fall in love with each other and the drug heroin, resulting in various states of destruction. 12 / 15 Crocodile Dundee (1986) Image Source: 20th Century Fox A simple-minded crocodile hunter, accustomed to life in the Aussie outback, must adapt to life in the Big Apple after being brought to the city by an American journalist. 13 / 15 The Dish (2000) Image Source: Roadshow Entertainment A group of scientists in a remote Aussie town must man a satellite dish to receive images of the Apollo moon landing. 14 / 15 Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) Image Source: British Empire Films A local community grapples with the disappearance of three girls and their teacher during a school excursion. 15 / 15 Nicole KidmanMoviesAustraliaHeath Ledger