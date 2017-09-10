15 Australian Films Everyone Needs to See at Least Once

 Skip Nav
Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
Image Source: British Empire Films

Few things immortalise a culture, community and person of interest quite like the movies. And when you're from a country as removed from the rest of the world as Australia, there's something decidedly patriotic about revelling in your country's nationalisms on the big-screen. Add to that a slew of now seriously bankable actors like Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Heath Ledger (RIP), and Aussie films have always been a source of interest, on and away from home soil.

Below, 15 of the most iconic home-grown flicks that should be considered an entertainment right of passage for every Aussie. Onya, mate.

Looking For Alibrandi (2000)
Looking For Alibrandi (2000)
Image Source: Roadshow Entertainment

Based on Melina Marchetta's famous novel, Looking For Alibrandi follows the life of 17-year-old Josie and all its rollercoaster ups and downs, including navigating her Sicilian background and teenage romance.

The Castle (1997)
The Castle (1997)
Image Source: Village Roadshow

The Kerrigan family fight the local city hall when their Melbourne home is threatened to be demolished for airport expansion.

Strictly Ballroom (1992)
Strictly Ballroom (1992)
Image Source: Ronin Films

In one of Baz Luhrmann's first films, we follow a maverick ballroom dancer's journey to take out the National Championship with an unconventional partner.

Muriel's Wedding (1994)
Muriel's Wedding (1994)
Image Source: Miramax

Unsatisfied with life, socially awkward, ABBA-obsessed Muriel leaves her hometown of Porpoise Spit with new friend Rhonda on a series of liberating experiences.

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)
Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)
Image Source: Becker Entertainment

The true story of three Aboriginal girls, forcibly taken from their families to be trained as servants as part of the government's policy, and their escape across Australia.

Australia (2008)
Australia (2008)
Image Source: 20th Century Fox

Lady Sarah Ashley, an English aristocrat, joins forces with a stockman to save her sprawling ranch inheritance.

Moulin Rouge (2001)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Image Source: 20th Century Fox

Another masterpiece from Baz Luhrmann that combines the best parts of a period romance and musical genre, where an English poet goes to Montmartre and falls in love with a famous cabaret star.

Wolf Creek (2005)
Wolf Creek (2005)
Image Source: Roadshow Entertainment

A classic in the horror genre, where three backpackers find themselves held captive by a local bushman.

Gallipoli (1981)
Gallipoli (1981)
Image Source: Village Roadshow

Two young friends, Frank and Archy, enlist in the Australian army and fight in the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
Image Source: Gramercy Pictures

Two drag queens and their transgender friend travel across Australia in a tour bus named Priscilla, performing cabaret for both local towns and crowds.

Ned Kelly (2003)
Ned Kelly (2003)
Image Source: Focus Features

A biopic of Ned Kelly, beginning from his early days of police brutality and wrong imprisonment, to attempts to avenge his family's name.

Candy (2006)
Candy (2006)
Image Source: Renaissance Films

A poet and art student fall in love with each other and the drug heroin, resulting in various states of destruction.

Crocodile Dundee (1986)
Crocodile Dundee (1986)
Image Source: 20th Century Fox

A simple-minded crocodile hunter, accustomed to life in the Aussie outback, must adapt to life in the Big Apple after being brought to the city by an American journalist.

The Dish (2000)
The Dish (2000)
Image Source: Roadshow Entertainment

A group of scientists in a remote Aussie town must man a satellite dish to receive images of the Apollo moon landing.

Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
Image Source: British Empire Films

A local community grapples with the disappearance of three girls and their teacher during a school excursion.

