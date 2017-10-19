 Skip Nav
Most Popular Netflix Shows in Australia

Want to Know What to Watch Next? These Are Netflix's Top Binge-Raced Shows

Most Popular Netflix Shows in Australia
Image Source: Netflix

Binge racing: A form of binge viewing where one consumes a whole series of a show in less then 24 hours. You've probably done it, and now you know there's a name for it (which kind of makes it seem a lot more intense). But if you've been guilty of going an entire day with your only social interaction being the Netflix app asking, "Are you still there?", don't worry, you're not alone. In a batch of new data, Netflix revealed there are more than eight million "binge racers" across the globe, and Australia has a lot of them, ranking eighth in the world for binge racers per capita.

Netflix also released a list of the top 20 most-binged shows, and looking at the lineup, it's definitely the more consumable, easy-viewing series that get swallowed whole. But if you're on the hunt for a new TV addiction, start here and choose from one of the most popular series to binge watch.

19 Anne With an E
Anne With an E
Image Source: Netflix
1 / 19
18 Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Image Source: Netflix
2 / 19
17 You Me Her
You Me Her
Image Source: Netflix
3 / 19
16 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Image Source: Everett Collection
4 / 19
15 Frontier
Frontier
Image Source: Netflix
5 / 19
14 Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later
Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later
Image Source: Netflix
6 / 19
13 GLOW
GLOW
Image Source: Netflix
7 / 19
12 Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black
Image Source: Netflix
8 / 19
11 Grace and Frankie
Grace and Frankie
Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 19
10 Stranger Things
Stranger Things
Image Source: Netflix
10 / 19
9 F Is For Family
F Is For Family
Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 19
8 Friends From College
Friends From College
Image Source: Netflix
12 / 19
7 White Gold
White Gold
Image Source: Netflix
13 / 19
6 Atypical
Atypical
Image Source: Everett Collection
14 / 19
5 Fuller House
Fuller House
Image Source: Netflix
15 / 19
4 The Ranch
The Ranch
Image Source: Everett Collection
16 / 19
3 Santa Clarita Diet
Santa Clarita Diet
Image Source: Netflix
17 / 19
2 Marvel's The Defenders
Marvel's The Defenders
Image Source: Everett Collection
18 / 19
1 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Image Source: Netflix
19 / 19
Netflix RoundupNetflix AustraliaTV
Latest Celebrity
