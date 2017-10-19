19/10/17 19/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Netflix Roundup Most Popular Netflix Shows in Australia Want to Know What to Watch Next? These Are Netflix's Top Binge-Raced Shows 19 October, 2017 by Alexandra Whiting 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Netflix Binge racing: A form of binge viewing where one consumes a whole series of a show in less then 24 hours. You've probably done it, and now you know there's a name for it (which kind of makes it seem a lot more intense). But if you've been guilty of going an entire day with your only social interaction being the Netflix app asking, "Are you still there?", don't worry, you're not alone. In a batch of new data, Netflix revealed there are more than eight million "binge racers" across the globe, and Australia has a lot of them, ranking eighth in the world for binge racers per capita. Netflix also released a list of the top 20 most-binged shows, and looking at the lineup, it's definitely the more consumable, easy-viewing series that get swallowed whole. But if you're on the hunt for a new TV addiction, start here and choose from one of the most popular series to binge watch. RelatedHere's the Exact Moment Netflix Drops New TV Episodes 19 Anne With an E Image Source: Netflix 1 / 19 18 Chewing Gum Image Source: Netflix 2 / 19 17 You Me Her Image Source: Netflix 3 / 19 16 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Image Source: Everett Collection 4 / 19 15 Frontier Image Source: Netflix 5 / 19 14 Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later Image Source: Netflix 6 / 19 13 GLOW Image Source: Netflix RelatedGrab Some Aqua Net, Crank Up Your Walkman, and Enjoy GLOW's '80s Soundtrack 7 / 19 12 Orange Is the New Black Image Source: Netflix 8 / 19 11 Grace and Frankie Image Source: Everett Collection 9 / 19 10 Stranger Things Image Source: Netflix 10 / 19 9 F Is For Family Image Source: Everett Collection 11 / 19 8 Friends From College Image Source: Netflix 12 / 19 7 White Gold Image Source: Netflix 13 / 19 6 Atypical Image Source: Everett Collection 14 / 19 5 Fuller House Image Source: Netflix 15 / 19 4 The Ranch Image Source: Everett Collection 16 / 19 3 Santa Clarita Diet Image Source: Netflix 17 / 19 2 Marvel's The Defenders Image Source: Everett Collection 18 / 19 1 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Image Source: Netflix 19 / 19 Join the conversation Netflix RoundupNetflix AustraliaTV