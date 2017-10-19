Want to Know What to Watch Next? These Are Netflix's Top Binge-Raced Shows

Binge racing: A form of binge viewing where one consumes a whole series of a show in less then 24 hours. You've probably done it, and now you know there's a name for it (which kind of makes it seem a lot more intense). But if you've been guilty of going an entire day with your only social interaction being the Netflix app asking, "Are you still there?", don't worry, you're not alone. In a batch of new data, Netflix revealed there are more than eight million "binge racers" across the globe, and Australia has a lot of them, ranking eighth in the world for binge racers per capita.

Netflix also released a list of the top 20 most-binged shows, and looking at the lineup, it's definitely the more consumable, easy-viewing series that get swallowed whole. But if you're on the hunt for a new TV addiction, start here and choose from one of the most popular series to binge watch.