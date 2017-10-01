10 Female-Directed Films That Saw Huge Box Office Success

When it comes to Brave, the woman on screen (aka Merida, voiced by Kelly Macdonald) and the woman behind the scenes, Brenda Chapman (who was the codirector alongside Mark Andrews and one of the writers), kicked some serious butt. The 2012 Disney and Pixar story earned a massive amount of money, fit for a princess like Merida.
It comes in at $540.4 million, and it's not Chapman's only blockbuster to rake in the dough. She directed The Prince of Egypt ($218.6 million) and was a writer on Beauty and the Beast (the 1991 original) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. So basically, she's Disney royalty.