 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

The Mountain Between Us Movie Trailer

Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer

Leave it to Hollywood to come up with a scenario where I wouldn't want to be trapped with Idris Elba. In The Mountain Between Us, Elba stars alongside Kate Winslet as a pair of strangers stranded on a remote, snowy mountain range after their private plane crashes. With barely any food, no shelter, and hundreds of miles of forest (as well as a few mountain lions) between them and civilisation, they have to team up to survive. It looks tense and terrifying, and I can only hope Leonardo DiCaprio gave his Titanic co-star a few tips about how to properly deal with a bear attack before they started filming.

Join the conversation
The Mountain Between UsIdris ElbaMovie TrailersMoviesKate Winslet
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Home Again
Reese Witherspoon Has a New Romantic Comedy and You're Going to Love It
by Maggie Pehanick
Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer and Australian Release Date
Spider-Man Homecoming
This Is the Best Look at Spider-Man: Homecoming We've Gotten So Far
by Kelsie Gibson
Love Actually Characters Then and Now
TV
Here's Where All of Your Favourite Love Actually Characters End Up
by Quinn Keaney
How Many Millennial Women Shave Their Armpits?
Body Care
Survey Shows More Millennial Women Are Saying "F*ck It" and Not Shaving Their Armpits
by Victoria Messina
Battle of the Sexes Trailer and Australian Release Date
Battle of the Sexes
Battle of the Sexes: It's Emma Stone vs. Steve Carell in This True Story
by Maggie Pehanick
Idris Elba
6 Photos of Idris Elba That Will Make You Wish You Were a Short-Sleeved Denim Shirt
by Quinn Keaney
Prince William at the FA Cup Final in London May 2017
The Royals
Prince William Vows Not to Live in Fear Following Manchester Attack
by Monica Sisavat
Selena Gomez Quotes About The Weeknd May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Um, Did Selena Gomez Just Confess to Lying to The Weeknd?
by Monica Sisavat
Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter at Wonder Woman Premiere 2017
Red Carpet
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Wonder Movie Trailer and Australian Release Date
Wonder
Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
The Dark Tower Trailer
Idris Elba
After 7 Years in Production, the First Look at The Dark Tower Was Worth the Wait
by Maggie Pehanick
Fifty Shades Freed Trailer
Fifty Shades of Grey
Christian and Ana Are All Over Each Other in the Fifty Shades Freed Teaser
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds