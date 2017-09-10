 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Music
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

It Movie Cast 2017

It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake

View In Slideshow
It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake
Image Source: Warner Bros.

It, a remake everyone was too afraid to ask for, is here. The Stephen King reboot is horrifying, to be sure, but it's also full of heart thanks to the stellar performances from its young cast. Take at all of the rising stars (including a few familiar faces) who nail their roles as Pennywise, the Losers Club, and more.

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise
Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

Skarsgard, who yes, is Alexander's brother, is known for Hemlock Grove, Anna Karenina, and Allegiant. He's portraying the terrifying clown that terrorizes the boys.

1 / 11
Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough
Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

Lieberher (St. Vincent, Masters of Sex) will star as Bill, the leader of The Losers Club whose brother, Georgie, disappears.

2 / 11
Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom
Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom
Image Source: Getty

Taylor is a relative newcomer; his most notable role is "Bully" in Ant-Man. He's playing Ben, the brains of the group.

3 / 11
Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak
Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak
Image Source: Getty

Grazer (on the left) has appeared in a handful of TV movies and shows, but playing asthmatic Eddie will be his biggest role to date.

4 / 11
Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh
Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh
Image Source: Getty

Newcomer Lillis is playing the girl of the group. Beverly is a tomboy who lives with her alcoholic father.

5 / 11
Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier
Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Stranger Things star Wolfhard is playing wise-cracking Richie.

6 / 11
Wyatt Oleff as Stan Uris
Wyatt Oleff as Stan Uris
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Oleff appeared as young Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he's also popped up on Once Upon a Time and Scorpion. He's playing boy scout Stan in the movie.

7 / 11
Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon
Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon
Image Source: Getty

Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0) rounds out The Losers Club as Mike.

8 / 11
Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers
Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Hamilton, who starred in the 2016 indie darling Captain Fantastic, is playing the villainous bully Henry.

9 / 11
Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter
Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

Bloodline's Teague is playing Henry's friend Patrick.

10 / 11
Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Denbrough
Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Denbrough
Image Source: Getty / ROBYN BECK

Scott, seen here in the trailer, is playing poor Georgie, Pennywise's first victim.

11 / 11
Join the conversation
Finn WolfhardIt MovieBill SkarsgardMovie CastingMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Aladdin
The Cast of Disney's Aladdin Reboot Has Been Revealed
by Terry Carter
What Is the Date of the Harry Potter Epilogue?
Nostalgia
The Day of Harry Potter's Emotional Epilogue Happened IRL, and Now We Can't Stop Crying
by Quinn Keaney
Who Plays Brianna and Roger on Outlander?
Outlander
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander
by Quinn Keaney
Pitch Perfect 3 Cast
Pitch Perfect 3
Pitch Perfect 3: Everyone Who Is Definitely in the Cast
by Maggie Pehanick
Does Jorah Want Jon and Daenerys to Get Together?
TV
Why It Definitely Seems Like Jorah Just Gave Jon and Daenerys His Blessing
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds