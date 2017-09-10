10/9/17 10/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Finn Wolfhard It Movie Cast 2017 It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake 10 September, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Warner Bros. It, a remake everyone was too afraid to ask for, is here. The Stephen King reboot is horrifying, to be sure, but it's also full of heart thanks to the stellar performances from its young cast. Take at all of the rising stars (including a few familiar faces) who nail their roles as Pennywise, the Losers Club, and more. Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy Skarsgard, who yes, is Alexander's brother, is known for Hemlock Grove, Anna Karenina, and Allegiant. He's portraying the terrifying clown that terrorizes the boys. 1 / 11 Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer Lieberher (St. Vincent, Masters of Sex) will star as Bill, the leader of The Losers Club whose brother, Georgie, disappears. 2 / 11 Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty Taylor is a relative newcomer; his most notable role is "Bully" in Ant-Man. He's playing Ben, the brains of the group. 3 / 11 Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty Grazer (on the left) has appeared in a handful of TV movies and shows, but playing asthmatic Eddie will be his biggest role to date. 4 / 11 Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty Newcomer Lillis is playing the girl of the group. Beverly is a tomboy who lives with her alcoholic father. 5 / 11 Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez Stranger Things star Wolfhard is playing wise-cracking Richie. 6 / 11 Wyatt Oleff as Stan Uris What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez Oleff appeared as young Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he's also popped up on Once Upon a Time and Scorpion. He's playing boy scout Stan in the movie. 7 / 11 Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0) rounds out The Losers Club as Mike. 8 / 11 Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Hamilton, who starred in the 2016 indie darling Captain Fantastic, is playing the villainous bully Henry. 9 / 11 Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer Bloodline's Teague is playing Henry's friend Patrick. 10 / 11 Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Denbrough What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ROBYN BECK Scott, seen here in the trailer, is playing poor Georgie, Pennywise's first victim. 11 / 11 Join the conversation Finn WolfhardIt MovieBill SkarsgardMovie CastingMovies