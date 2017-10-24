 Skip Nav
The It Sequel Will Be Floating Our Way Soon — Here's What We Know So Far
If you're still freaking out over the It reboot, we don't blame you. The 2017 big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's seminal horror novel of the same name was a massive hit, even if it didn't end up scaring people quite as much as they'd expected. It should come as no surprise, then, that a sequel is already in the works. From the release date to what It: Chapter Two will be about, we've rounded up everything we know so far.

There Will Be a Huge Time Jump
There Will Be a Huge Time Jump
The sequel will require a major jump forward in time. Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with It, the members of the Losers Club are forced to return to Derry and have a final showdown with the demonic entity. Only one of the seven Losers stayed in town after they grew up: Mike Hanlon, who becomes the town librarian. When he hears whispers of clown sightings in Derry and suspects a recent, savage murder is Pennywise's doing, he alerts the rest of the group to honor the pact they made as kids to kill It for good if It ever returned.

The most exciting part about this is seeing where all of the kids end up. In King's novel, Bill is a popular horror writer, Beverly is a fashion designer, Eddie runs a limousine rental company, Richie is a disc jockey, Ben is an established architect, and Stan is a wealthy accountant in Georgia. The book also dives into where It truly lives (a different dimension, a kind of metaphysical plane), so it will be interesting to see how the film tackles that.

The Origin of Pennywise Will Be Revealed
The Origin of Pennywise Will Be Revealed
The origin of Pennywise isn't explored in the first film, but don't worry — the second installment is going to crack all of that wide open. While appearing on Variety's Playback podcast, Bill Skarsgard (who plays Pennywise in the reboot) revealed that a scene that was eventually cut from the final film would have explained how It came to be.

"There was a scene we shot that was a flashback from the 1600s, before Pennywise [was Pennywise]," Skarsgard said. "The scene turned out really, really disturbing. And I'm not the clown. I look more like myself. It's very disturbing, and sort of a backstory for what It is, or where Pennywise came from. That might be something worth exploring in the second one. The idea is the 'It' entity was dormant for thousands and thousands of years. The [flashback] scene hints on that."

A more detailed description of what, exactly, goes down in that flashback scene came out later on (think: babies getting munched on), so we're keeping our fingers crossed it makes its way into the movie. There will also be a reference to the abstract and metaphysical space It occupies in King's novel.

"I think that could be cool to explore as well," Skarsgard added. "It's like, what is Pennywise? He only exists in the imagination of children. If you don't believe him to be real, then he might not be real. There's an interesting aspect to explore there."

A New Cast Will Be Brought In
A New Cast Will Be Brought In
The only official cast member slated to return for the sequel is Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, because of the significant flash forward that will happen. (That white stuff on Pennywise's face? Antiaging cream.) That being said, we've already lined up our dream cast for who should play the characters as adults. Fingers crossed Jake Gyllenhaal or Jessica Chastain signs on!

Andy Muschietti Will Stay On as Director
Andy Muschietti Will Stay On as Director
Muschietti expertly handled the first film, so we have no doubt the sequel will be safe in his hands. Jeffrey Jurgensen, who wrote Agent Cody Banks and Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, is handling the screenplay.

The Scares Will Be MUCH Darker
The Scares Will Be MUCH Darker
Skarsgard recently hinted to IGN that the scares in the sequel will get kicked up a notch since the main characters will no longer be children. "The first movie worked so well at what it is trying to do, I think, and ultimately that is the kids' story, and you follow these kids and you sort of fall in love with these kids," he said. "The second one will be the adult story. I think the right way to do it is to make that movie actively different . . . I think there might be worth exploring sort of the psychological aspects of horror, but also maybe the sort of cosmological existence of this being. What is he, and where does he come from?"

The Release Date
The Release Date
It: Chapter Two will land in cinemas almost exactly two years after the first one did — Sept. 9, 2019!

