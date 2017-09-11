11/9/17 11/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music It Movie Soundtrack 2017 Pennywise Might Give You Nightmares, but the It Soundtrack Is Lit 11 September, 2017 by Ryan Roschke 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection Going into the long-overdue remake of Stephen King's It, I had some expectations. I expected to be delighted by the band of misfits in the cast and to be terrified of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. You know what I didn't expect? To bob my head along to some seriously sweet tunes between all the heart-stopping scares. Lo and behold, I was surprised and delighted by the incredible soundtrack, which incorporates a full spectrum of late 20th century brilliance that ranges from New Kids on the Block to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Even if you can't stomach the sight of that terrible, terrible clown, I implore you to pop in some headphones and drown in these splendid sonic selections. 1 "Love Removal Machine," The Cult 1 / 21 2 "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," New Kids on the Block 2 / 21 3 "Bust a Move," Young MC 3 / 21 4 "Six Different Ways," The Cure 4 / 21 5 "Antisocial," Anthrax 5 / 21 6 "Dear God," XTC 6 / 21 7 "Never Tear Us Apart," INXS 7 / 21 8 "The Passenger," Siouxsie and the Banshees 8 / 21 9 "Cruel Summer," Bananarama 9 / 21 10 "Town Called Malice," The Jam 10 / 21 11 "Tears of a Clown," The English Beat 11 / 21 12 "Back to the Old House," The Smiths 12 / 21 13 "I Will Dare," The Replacements 13 / 21 14 "Even the Losers," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 14 / 21 15 "Life in a Northern Town," The Dream Academy 15 / 21 16 "Good Times Roll," The Cars 16 / 21 17 "Whisper to a Scream (Bird Fly)," The Icicle Works 17 / 21 18 "The Promise," When in Rome 18 / 21 19 "Wave of Mutilation," Pixies 19 / 21 20 "We Care a Lot," Faith No More 20 / 21 21 / 21 Join the conversation It MovieMovie SoundtracksMusic