Pennywise Might Give You Nightmares, but the It Soundtrack Is Lit
Image Source: Everett Collection

Going into the long-overdue remake of Stephen King's It, I had some expectations. I expected to be delighted by the band of misfits in the cast and to be terrified of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. You know what I didn't expect? To bob my head along to some seriously sweet tunes between all the heart-stopping scares. Lo and behold, I was surprised and delighted by the incredible soundtrack, which incorporates a full spectrum of late 20th century brilliance that ranges from New Kids on the Block to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Even if you can't stomach the sight of that terrible, terrible clown, I implore you to pop in some headphones and drown in these splendid sonic selections.

1 "Love Removal Machine," The Cult
2 "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," New Kids on the Block
3 "Bust a Move," Young MC
4 "Six Different Ways," The Cure
5 "Antisocial," Anthrax
6 "Dear God," XTC
7 "Never Tear Us Apart," INXS
8 "The Passenger," Siouxsie and the Banshees
9 "Cruel Summer," Bananarama
10 "Town Called Malice," The Jam
11 "Tears of a Clown," The English Beat
12 "Back to the Old House," The Smiths
13 "I Will Dare," The Replacements
14 "Even the Losers," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
15 "Life in a Northern Town," The Dream Academy
16 "Good Times Roll," The Cars
17 "Whisper to a Scream (Bird Fly)," The Icicle Works
18 "The Promise," When in Rome
19 "Wave of Mutilation," Pixies
20 "We Care a Lot," Faith No More
