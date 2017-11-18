18/11/17 18/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Entertainment News Movies With Hot Guys The Ultimate Hot Guy Movie Gallery 18 November, 2017 by Ashling Lee 11 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: 20th Century Fox Movies aren't just a great source of entertainment or escapism. For many, they're also the first point of introduction to new cultures, sayings, ways of life, clothes, and of course, beautiful men. Ah yes, we look back fondly on the moment our hearts caught fire when young Leo graced the screen as Jack Dawson in Titanic, Keanu Reeves badass-ly slayed some bad guys in Speed, or Ryan Gosling made making out in the rain a thing in The Notebook. What's more, there is absolutely no shame in admitting that said men are the reasons we keep coming back to these films. Us? Superficial? So, for those times when you're just craving some good old fashioned eye candy, we invite you to peruse this very handy guide. — Additional reporting by Alexandra Whiting, Annie Stevens and Genevieve Rota Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic Image Source: 20th Century Fox Get yourself a guy who will look at you the way Jack Dawson looked at Rose DeWitt-Bukater. Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal Image Source: Walt Disney Studios He was the guy with the big-city job and wholesome, small-town roots — admit it, you pictured yourself in Sandra Bullock's place. Jake Gyllenhaal, Love and Other Drugs Image Source: 20th Century Fox 1. Jake Gyllenhaal. 2. Jake Gyllenhaal giving up his wicked ways to devote his life to you. Swoon. Viggo Mortensen, The Lord of the Rings Image Source: New Line Cinema Headstrong, fearless, selfless . . . Aragorn was a knight in shining armour in every sense of the word. Ryan Gosling, The Notebook Image Source: New Line Cinema When it comes to Noah Calhoun, it wasn't over, it still isn't over, and it will never be over. Shane West, A Walk to Remember Image Source: Warner Bros. A guy that can turn over his bad boy, DGAF ways all in the name of love? Sign us up. Javier Bardem, Vicky Cristina Barcelona Image Source: The Weinstein Company Man. So much man. Frustratingly European in his attitude towards monogamy, but dreamy all the same. Paul Walker, Eight Below Image Source: Buena Vista Pictures A man who knows how to care for not one, but seven huskies means he'll make a super good father, amirite? Chris Evans, Captain America Image Source: Marvel Baby blue eyes, chiselled jawline and broad shoulders aside, it's the loyalty and charisma that really seal the deal. Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls Image Source: Paramount Pictures Your hair looks sexy pushed back, Aaron Samuels! Brad Pitt, Fight Club Image Source: 20th Century Fox Tyler Durden messed with your mind and ability to make sense of the movie, but most of all, your heart. Liam Hemsworth, The Dressmaker Image Source: Universal Pictures In case you weren't already in love with Liam Hemsworth, you will be after watching this film. He's perfect in it, and his character's kindness makes him even better. Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Image Source: Warner Bros. Let's just say you were (and always will be) #TeamCedric before #TeamEdward. Heath Ledger, Ned Kelly Image Source: Focus Features So bearded, so manly and so passionate. In all the wrong ways, but still. Channing Tatum, Step Up Image Source: Buena Vista Pictures The world will forever be indebted to the geniuses who not only thought of Step Up, but cast Channing Tatum in the lead role. Ugh, those moves. Jesse Bradford, Bring It On Image Source: Universal Pictures Ultimate cool guy, ultimate good guy, ultimate boyfriend material. Zac Efron, 17 Again Image Source: New Line Cinema All those tricks he pulled made you an Efron fan for life. Keanu Reeves, Speed Image Source: 20th Century Fox No female will ever say no to Keanu Reeves running around fighting crime in that tight white shirt. Josh Duhamel, Life as We Know It Image Source: Warner Bros. He was tall, dark and handsome, and knew how to put his goddaughter first. Wife him! Josh Hartnett, Pearl Harbor Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Pearl Harbor didn't win any Oscars, but it should have for Josh's captivating beauty alone. Colin Firth, Bridget Jones's Diary Image Source: Universal Pictures Like, so unexpected but damn, that Christmas sweater did things to you. Michael Fassbender, X-Men: First Class Image Source: 20th Century Fox If being in love with Magneto was wrong, you didn't want to be right. Jude Law, The Talented Mr. Ripley Image Source: Paramount Pictures Poor Dickie Greenleaf didn't fare too well in this film, but Jude Law was very handsome (and stylish!) in it. Bradley Cooper, The A-Team Image Source: 20th Century Fox THAT BOD. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 500 Days of Summer Image Source: Fox Searchlight His stop-at-nothing attitude to get the girl was too cute to resist. George Clooney, Ocean's 11 Image Source: Warner Bros. Suave Clooney is the best Clooney. Simba, The Lion King Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Not to ruin everyone's favourite childhood Disney flick or anything, but let's be honest: he was passionate, strong, rocked a hell of a mane and had the voice of an angel. Ryan Gosling, Crazy, Stupid, Love Image Source: Warner So unforgettable, we had to include him twice. Just look at those photoshop abs. Christian Bale, Little Women Image Source: Columbia Pictures So boyishly handsome, it was ridiculous. Joe Manganiello, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL Image Source: Warner Bros. Remember that petrol station scene with the water bottle? Yep.