The Ultimate Hot Guy Movie Gallery

Jake Gyllenhaal, Love and Other Drugs
Movies aren't just a great source of entertainment or escapism. For many, they're also the first point of introduction to new cultures, sayings, ways of life, clothes, and of course, beautiful men.

Ah yes, we look back fondly on the moment our hearts caught fire when young Leo graced the screen as Jack Dawson in Titanic, Keanu Reeves badass-ly slayed some bad guys in Speed, or Ryan Gosling made making out in the rain a thing in The Notebook. What's more, there is absolutely no shame in admitting that said men are the reasons we keep coming back to these films. Us? Superficial?

So, for those times when you're just craving some good old fashioned eye candy, we invite you to peruse this very handy guide.

— Additional reporting by Alexandra Whiting, Annie Stevens and Genevieve Rota

Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic
Get yourself a guy who will look at you the way Jack Dawson looked at Rose DeWitt-Bukater.

Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal
Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal
He was the guy with the big-city job and wholesome, small-town roots — admit it, you pictured yourself in Sandra Bullock's place.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Love and Other Drugs
Jake Gyllenhaal, Love and Other Drugs
1. Jake Gyllenhaal. 2. Jake Gyllenhaal giving up his wicked ways to devote his life to you. Swoon.

Viggo Mortensen, The Lord of the Rings
Viggo Mortensen, The Lord of the Rings
Headstrong, fearless, selfless . . . Aragorn was a knight in shining armour in every sense of the word.

Ryan Gosling, The Notebook
Ryan Gosling, The Notebook
When it comes to Noah Calhoun, it wasn't over, it still isn't over, and it will never be over.

Shane West, A Walk to Remember
Shane West, A Walk to Remember
A guy that can turn over his bad boy, DGAF ways all in the name of love? Sign us up.

Javier Bardem, Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Javier Bardem, Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Man. So much man. Frustratingly European in his attitude towards monogamy, but dreamy all the same.

Paul Walker, Eight Below
Paul Walker, Eight Below
A man who knows how to care for not one, but seven huskies means he'll make a super good father, amirite?

Chris Evans, Captain America
Chris Evans, Captain America
Baby blue eyes, chiselled jawline and broad shoulders aside, it's the loyalty and charisma that really seal the deal.

Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls
Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls
Your hair looks sexy pushed back, Aaron Samuels!

Brad Pitt, Fight Club
Brad Pitt, Fight Club
Tyler Durden messed with your mind and ability to make sense of the movie, but most of all, your heart.

Liam Hemsworth, The Dressmaker
Liam Hemsworth, The Dressmaker
In case you weren't already in love with Liam Hemsworth, you will be after watching this film. He's perfect in it, and his character's kindness makes him even better.

Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Let's just say you were (and always will be) #TeamCedric before #TeamEdward.

Heath Ledger, Ned Kelly
Heath Ledger, Ned Kelly
So bearded, so manly and so passionate. In all the wrong ways, but still.

Channing Tatum, Step Up
Channing Tatum, Step Up
The world will forever be indebted to the geniuses who not only thought of Step Up, but cast Channing Tatum in the lead role. Ugh, those moves.

Jesse Bradford, Bring It On
Jesse Bradford, Bring It On
Ultimate cool guy, ultimate good guy, ultimate boyfriend material.

Zac Efron, 17 Again
Zac Efron, 17 Again
All those tricks he pulled made you an Efron fan for life.

Keanu Reeves, Speed
Keanu Reeves, Speed
No female will ever say no to Keanu Reeves running around fighting crime in that tight white shirt.

Josh Duhamel, Life as We Know It
Josh Duhamel, Life as We Know It
He was tall, dark and handsome, and knew how to put his goddaughter first. Wife him!

Josh Hartnett, Pearl Harbor
Josh Hartnett, Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor didn't win any Oscars, but it should have for Josh's captivating beauty alone.

Colin Firth, Bridget Jones's Diary
Colin Firth, Bridget Jones's Diary
Like, so unexpected but damn, that Christmas sweater did things to you.

Michael Fassbender, X-Men: First Class
Michael Fassbender, X-Men: First Class
If being in love with Magneto was wrong, you didn't want to be right.

Jude Law, The Talented Mr. Ripley
Jude Law, The Talented Mr. Ripley
Poor Dickie Greenleaf didn't fare too well in this film, but Jude Law was very handsome (and stylish!) in it.

Bradley Cooper, The A-Team
Bradley Cooper, The A-Team
THAT BOD.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 500 Days of Summer
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 500 Days of Summer
His stop-at-nothing attitude to get the girl was too cute to resist.

George Clooney, Ocean's 11
George Clooney, Ocean's 11
Suave Clooney is the best Clooney.

Simba, The Lion King
Simba, The Lion King
Not to ruin everyone's favourite childhood Disney flick or anything, but let's be honest: he was passionate, strong, rocked a hell of a mane and had the voice of an angel.

Ryan Gosling, Crazy, Stupid, Love
Ryan Gosling, Crazy, Stupid, Love
So unforgettable, we had to include him twice. Just look at those photoshop abs.

Christian Bale, Little Women
Christian Bale, Little Women
So boyishly handsome, it was ridiculous.

Joe Manganiello, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL
Joe Manganiello, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL
Remember that petrol station scene with the water bottle? Yep.

