Famously called one of the greatest music videos of all time, Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" took the world by storm when it was released back in 2008. The music video was choreographed by Frank Gatson and JaQuel Knight, mixing classic Bob Fosse moves with Southern J-setting, where one dancer does something and then the next person follows. "In 'Single Ladies,' I saw this old tape of Bob Fosse’s wife, and I used that as inspiration," Beyoncé explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I thought in this world, with all the technology and everything that's going on, to strip everything down — great idea." It ended up being one of the cheapest music videos she ever made.