Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise

We don't know who's in charge of the NSW Police Force Facebook page but we are here to *subtly* suggest they get a raise, 'cause we've been seeing some genius work of late. Every day the page has us in stitches, so we've decided to pull their best work into one amazing gallery of LOLs.

The cops seem to have two very real gripes with NSW drivers — lack of indication, and speeding — and they do not hold back on the sass. They also love to hero their very special canine friends, and it's just joyous all 'round. Keep reading and enjoy.