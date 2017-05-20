 Skip Nav
NSW Police's Best Facebook Posts

Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise

Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise
Image Source: Facebook user NSW Police Force

We don't know who's in charge of the NSW Police Force Facebook page but we are here to *subtly* suggest they get a raise, 'cause we've been seeing some genius work of late. Every day the page has us in stitches, so we've decided to pull their best work into one amazing gallery of LOLs.

Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

The cops seem to have two very real gripes with NSW drivers — lack of indication, and speeding — and they do not hold back on the sass. They also love to hero their very special canine friends, and it's just joyous all 'round. Keep reading and enjoy.

1 When they took on the #BowWowChallenge (and won).
1 / 34
2 THIS PERFECT PLAY ON WORDS.
2 / 34
3 Corny, but relevant.
3 / 34
4 That time they helped us all out with a helpful Venn diagram.
4 / 34
5 And related perfectly to everyone trying to get through the week.
5 / 34
6 Meme level: 10
6 / 34
7 PD Ken has bamboozled us with that beautiful face. How'd you get so pretty?
7 / 34
8 The NSW Police Force, dishing out deals left, right and centre.
8 / 34
9 When the indicator hits kept coming.
9 / 34
10 14/10 good boy waaah who is cutting onions?
10 / 34
11 This killer line-up.
11 / 34
12 When they found the good boy.
12 / 34
13 Dead.
13 / 34
14 We get your point, you guys.
14 / 34
15 CUTENESS OVERLOAD.
15 / 34
16 A Lion King reference? GIVE US MORE.
16 / 34
17 When this handsome guy got real about the dating scene.
17 / 34
18 When we needed ice for this buuurn.
18 / 34
19 When heavy sarcasm added so much salt to our day.
19 / 34
20 That time they doubled-down on the sass.
20 / 34
21 When they went off the grid.
21 / 34
22 *Decides to #drivewithstyles forever*
22 / 34
23 This handy speeding induction pack (don't ever speed, kids).
23 / 34
24 That time there was no time for jokes.
24 / 34
25 When they gave life advice cleverly disguised as a Bon Jovi song.
25 / 34
26 When a little Simpsons reference went a long way.
26 / 34
27 Subtle, but loaded.
27 / 34
28 When codependency was celebrated.
28 / 34
29 When they got all sentimental on their rapidly growing fanbase.
29 / 34
30 This piece of art.
30 / 34
31 Sass level: Extreme.
31 / 34
32 An Ed Sheeran one-liner never goes astray.
32 / 34
33 Perfect.
33 / 34
34 Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose. We love you, NSW Police social media genius.
34 / 34
NSW PoliceMemesViral
