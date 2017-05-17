Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

PS: You seem to have a particular issue with indicating, speeding and keeping left unless overtaking. Are they the most common offences in New South Wales?
DS: I know that speeding is the number one contributing factor to fatal accidents in New South Wales but I think it's just anecdotally — not indicating, speeding and not keeping left are just things that we talk about in the office. Every time you drive on a weekend or a public holiday it's just super frustrating. And I think a lot of people agree because every post that we do about that sort of stuff, they just go crazy.
PS: Do you guys keep your identities semi-hidden or are people starting to know who you are?
DS: We've managed to remain relatively unknown. I've been involved in a few articles but funnily enough no one is still really mentioning my name on the comments which is quite nice — it's nice to have that air of anonymity [laughs]!
PS: It's so mysterious! I've been waiting for someone to tag you somewhere.
DS: It's actually only happened twice! The thing is, it's more to reiterate the messages of the police force, it's not really about me or our team and I think that's the important thing. I'm not out to get glory, we're just trying to get the police's messaging out to the community and I think it's been working for us.
PS: Where do you see the Facebook posts going?
DS: We're still growing very quickly, people are still reacting really well to our posts. We are pretty good at keeping on top of what's popular and what's not popular — you know, two years ago memes weren't very popular and I dare say in two years, with the nature of digital, they probably won't be popular again so we'll have to change our approach again. At the moment though, I think they're still very relevant so we'll keep tying into them.
PS: Do you have a favourite post?
DS: I did like the Snow Patrol one [laughs] because it just popped into my head randomly when I saw that photo. But actually the Lion King one is probably one of my favourites. It was so simple.
PS: Was that you too?
DS: It was, it was. A lot of people in the office were getting so frustrated because I kept laughing at my own jokes, which is probably a bad thing to do [laughs].