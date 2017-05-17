Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

PS: Where do you get your inspiration from?



DS: We do a bit of research. I personally like to keep on top of a lot of popular culture trends and take a peek at some other pages on Facebook and see what's trending. Then I guess we see what's popular and what people are responding to, and then we try to appropriate that with our policing message. We've found that it's been pretty popular so far.

PS: When did you start this strategy?

DS: When we really ramped it up it was probably about December or January just gone. That's really when we started. We saw the explosive growth probably from about February onwards — that's when it started to catch on and we had crazy growth.

PS: You're so quick on the uptake. The #BowWowChallenge one was so fast, I don't think a lot of people even knew what it meant yet! Is one of you in charge of posting, one in charge of research, or do you all just do a bit of everything together?



DS: It's a bit of team effort. I do have a particular interest in memes and stuff so a lot of the time I will come up with an idea and then take it out to my coordinator and we'll workshop some ideas around it and put it out there.

PS: Who came up with the Snow Patrol one?



DS: [Laughs] Ah, that was me.

PS: Do certain styles of posts do better than others?

DS: It's kind of strange because our most popular post to date, the "Rain Drop Drop Top" one, that was a simple text post. So to say that videos do 10 times better than text . . . normally they'd probably be a little bit more engaging but in that circumstance, that did much better than a video post. I guess it comes down to what the actual message behind the content is. I think that's been where we've tried to finesse it. Being very concise works a little bit better, too. It's just an additional strategy too — our Facebook page is still full of all our full media releases and anything else. These short-form, quick, quirky posts are just another way for us to push our messaging.