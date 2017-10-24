 Skip Nav
Is NSYNC Performing With Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl

Will *NSYNC Perform With Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl? Let's Investigate

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

It didn't take long after Justin Timberlake was announced as next year's Super Bowl performer for fans to start speculating about whether *NSYNC might join him on stage. The boy band's official Twitter handle congratulated JT on the news, and the replies are filled with fans wondering whether JC, Joey, Chris, and Lance will be part of the performance. After all, Justin's first time on the Super Bowl stage came during his *NSYNC days, when the group performed alongside Aerosmith and JT's then-girlfriend Britney Spears in 2001. And who could forget the epic Destiny's Child reunion during Beyoncé's big Super Bowl halftime show?

*NSYNC's last reunion took place at the 2013 MTV VMAs when Justin received the Video Vanguard Award. The boy band's appearance felt particularly suited to the occasion since JT's music career kicked off with the group and because *NSYNC had so many memorable music videos. As for the Super Bowl, while it's possible that Justin may want to include the rest of the group for nostalgia's sake, it doesn't look like that's in the cards. Soon after the Super Bowl news came out, a fan tweeted to Joey Fatone asking whether he'd be making an appearance, and he replied, "Aaaaa no." Then again, Joey told TMZ that it's a matter of circumstances, saying, "If it's right, then we do it." What do you think: will *NSYNC pop up at the 2018 Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake?

Image Source: Getty / Larry Marano

