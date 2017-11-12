12/11/17 12/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity NSFW Naked Celebrities on Instagram 30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media 12 November, 2017 by Ryan Roschke 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Twitter user jennaldewan When it comes to celebrities and social media, we'd cautiously venture to say that nudity is kind of inevitable. Let's face it: sex sells. This fact is evidenced by the tonnes of flawless nude magazine covers we've seen over the years and all those celebrities in Playboy. Except now, this trend toward nakedness is bleeding into the real world, and we're not just talking about all those nude scandals involving our favourite male stars. This year alone, there have already been several naked celebrities on Instagram, and the numbers only seem to be going up. To prove our point, we're taking a look at all the celebrities who have gotten naked on social media in recent memory. 1 Demi Lovato WHAT'S WRONG WITH BEING CONFIDENT? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 3, 2015 at 8:05pm PDT Demi got realer than real when she posed totally nude for Vanity Fair and offered some badass wisdom about confidence to boot. 1 / 32 2 Nicki Minaj 👊 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 7, 2013 at 4:51pm PDT When she's not slaying on another artist's track, Nicki is really bringing the heat. 2 / 32 3 Justin Bieber back in the gym, A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 16, 2016 at 11:03am PST Justin may only be wearing a towel in this snap, but it's not the most naked he's ever been. Let's not forget that epic naked butt photo he posted, which has since been taken down. 3 / 32 4 Miley Cyrus @vmagazine !!!!!! Fuck yeah! #diaryofadirtyhippie #backstagevmas A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 9, 2015 at 8:00pm PST Not only did Miley go topless with Pamela Anderson during her latest tour, but she also frequently posts NSFW images on her social media accounts. 4 / 32 5 Kim Kardashian When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2016 at 12:07am PST While Kim has posted plenty of nude photos, her most recent naked snap certainly stirred up lots of controversy. Plenty of celebrities stepped up to defend Kim, and she even ended up writing an essay about it. 5 / 32 6 Jenna Dewan Tatum I pretty much live my entire life with hair in my face. 📷: @channingtatum A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Oct 8, 2015 at 11:37am PDT Jenna was more than proud to share a topless photo taken by Channing Tatum. 6 / 32 7 Amy Schumer Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz! A photo posted by @amyschumer on Nov 30, 2015 at 7:39am PST Amy Schumer bared all when she posed in Annie Leibovitz's shoot for the Pirelli Calendar. 7 / 32 8 John Legend @Instagram A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT John Legend may not have posted this butt shot on Instagram himself, but thanks to Chrissy Teigen, we got a sneak peek at his sweet cheeks. 8 / 32 9 Chelsea Handler Thanks for having me, twitter pic.twitter.com/aQpdcYIRHW— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 12, 2015 We've seen Chelsea Handler's boobs more times than we can count. We're 100 percent sure we'll see them again, and we're not even mad. 9 / 32 10 Tyson Beckford Check out my Snap Chats at TysonCBeckford 😝😝😝🍆💦 #beckfordbar #abs #fit #vegas #nycboy A photo posted by Tyson C. Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on May 18, 2015 at 6:20pm PDT Looks like Tyson is one of many celebrities on Snapchat, and if he posts things like this pretty often, you better follow fast. 10 / 32 11 Khloé Kardashian Trade Marked ™ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:05pm PST Khloé has been looking hotter than ever lately — like, remember that scintillating spread in Complex? — and she's not afraid to show off the fruits of her labors. 11 / 32 12 Amber Rose #freethenipple #MUVA photo by @solmazsaberi #AmberRoseSlutWalk2016 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 17, 2016 at 6:03am PDT Amber Rose has posted tons of sexy snaps, and she's shown no signs of slowing down. 12 / 32 13 Rihanna Goddess Isis- Complete Woman - Model for future generations- #GRANGRANDOLLY - always in and on my heart #1love A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 9, 2012 at 3:53pm PDT There are more than enough sexy Rihanna pictures to go around, and frankly, we're thrilled. 13 / 32 14 Selena Gomez A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 20, 2014 at 11:00pm PDT The fact that Selena went nude on her latest album cover is proof prositive that she's embracing her body. Plus, think about all her other sexy moments from last year. 14 / 32 15 Chrissy Teigen Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 7, 2015 at 9:47pm PST Chrissy Teigen shows skin, including when she's rocking a baby bump. 15 / 32 16 Ashley Parker Angel The #100DaysOfFitness challenge may be behind me now but the journey continues. It's incredible how the human body responds and transforms to even just 100 days of a consistent diet and exercise program. During the last 100 days your positive comments motivated me to push through and stay committed. I encourage all of you to experience for yourself how rewarding it is to set your own goals and get inspired by the results. You don't have to be a fitness model or featured in the ESPN Body Issue to be proud of your physique. We all have what it takes to be the best version of ourselves we can be. Be dedicated, be passionate and be relentless in the pursuit of your dreams. Shortly, you will look back at where you started and be astounded at how far you've come... and you might just be inspired enough to post a naked picture of yourself on Instagram. ✌🏽 #Day100 A photo posted by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on Aug 20, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT Fun fact, Ashley is nearly naked in nearly all of his sexy Instagram photos. It's just that he's especially naked in this one. 16 / 32 17 Heidi Klum Last day in paradise, love Bora Bora !! pic.twitter.com/81ACaFgYTA— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) July 20, 2013 Seeing as Heidi isn't afraid to be topless on vacation, it makes sense that she'd go topless on Twitter and Instagram too. 17 / 32 18 Kourtney Kardashian 🌚 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 16, 2015 at 11:37am PST Kourtney may be a mother of three, but she's still heating up Instagram with her hot pictures. 18 / 32 19 Cara Delevingne SUPER WOMEN 🔥 photo taken by Miss Moss 📷 #KateMoss #selfieswap @mertalas A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 23, 2015 at 9:46am PDT The fact that Kate Moss snapped Cara's scandalous Instagram picture should come as no surprise. 19 / 32 20 Julianne Hough I'm so sleepy! Good night xoxo A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Feb 10, 2015 at 9:50pm PST We've already declared this topless Julianne snap one of the hottest selfies from last year, so don't even worry about it. 20 / 32 21 Jake Shears Balls to the Wall 2016 Happy New Year :) A photo posted by @jakeshears on Dec 31, 2015 at 3:59pm PST If you consider yourself a fan of the Scissor Sisters, you're probably very familiar with Jake's shapely behind. 21 / 32 22 Miranda Kerr You're the best @chriscolls @koraorganicsbymk #purenature #freespirit A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 2, 2013 at 11:02am PST Remember how Miranda wore stilettos and nothing else on the Australian cover of Harper's Bazaar last year? So, yeah. 22 / 32 23 Kendall Jenner woke up like 🐰 Hoppy Easter! A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Apr 5, 2015 at 8:09am PDT Kendall can rock the hell out of a bikini, and she can rock the hell out of less than a bikini too. 23 / 32 24 Chanel Iman A photo posted by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Nov 16, 2014 at 10:11am PST Seeing as Chanel is a gorgeous global supermodel, we'll be patiently waiting for her next topless snap. 24 / 32 25 Adrianne Curry Some more annoyingly placed flare in all the right places #IworkOut pic.twitter.com/eA0wOodHgI— Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) June 20, 2013 When you're the original winner of America's Next Top Model, you have to represent. 25 / 32 26 Donnie Wahlberg Pre show shower time! pic.twitter.com/546H4OZAPx— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 31, 2013 This is more of Donnie than we ever knew we needed. 26 / 32 27 Joan Smalls Personal Fiji Island ✅ Natural Hair ✅ #Cay #NoBottoms #Fiji A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Aug 13, 2015 at 11:53pm PDT Why go topless when you can go bottomless, y'know? 27 / 32 28 Candice Swanepoel #regram @jeromeduran 🐜 🐞🕷🐛"where the wild things are..." #costarica #puravida A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 10, 2016 at 10:18pm PST Candice Swanepoel pretty much lives in her bikini. So, basically, her being naked is like the rest of us being in swimsuits. 28 / 32 29 Lindsay Lohan I love my golden villa at Cavo tagoo 🙏🏻💋. Thank you to my friends here 💫 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 3, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT Lindsay's topless selfie? So fetch. 29 / 32 30 Pamela Anderson #cured #nomorehepc #thankyou #family #live #dontlosehope #thereisacure #americanliverfoundation #cotedazur @pamelaanderson #lifestyle #chriscraft #thewayicelebrate #mediteraneansea #free A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Nov 6, 2015 at 5:12pm PST Pamela will never stop being naked, and we kind of love it. She just posed nude for Paper magazine in February, in case you didn't see. 30 / 32 31 Christina Aguilera Just so you know with me, it's all real, all the time. Felt like it was time to start sharing some personal stuff with you guys... And it's just the beginning. Night night. X A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Aug 11, 2015 at 9:49pm PDT Christina has changed quite a bit over the years, but one thing that's never changed is her sheer sex appeal. 31 / 32 32 Tara Reid Happy New Year 💜💜💜 A photo posted by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Dec 31, 2014 at 3:08pm PST Does Tara even need a reason for posting a nude snap on Instagram? Probably not. 32 / 32 Join the conversation Celebrity InstagramsNSFWCelebrity Twitter