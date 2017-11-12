 Skip Nav
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
When it comes to celebrities and social media, we'd cautiously venture to say that nudity is kind of inevitable. Let's face it: sex sells. This fact is evidenced by the tonnes of flawless nude magazine covers we've seen over the years and all those celebrities in Playboy. Except now, this trend toward nakedness is bleeding into the real world, and we're not just talking about all those nude scandals involving our favourite male stars. This year alone, there have already been several naked celebrities on Instagram, and the numbers only seem to be going up. To prove our point, we're taking a look at all the celebrities who have gotten naked on social media in recent memory.

1 Demi Lovato

WHAT'S WRONG WITH BEING CONFIDENT? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT

Demi got realer than real when she posed totally nude for Vanity Fair and offered some badass wisdom about confidence to boot.

2 Nicki Minaj

👊

When she's not slaying on another artist's track, Nicki is really bringing the heat.

3 Justin Bieber

back in the gym,

Justin may only be wearing a towel in this snap, but it's not the most naked he's ever been. Let's not forget that epic naked butt photo he posted, which has since been taken down.

4 Miley Cyrus

@vmagazine !!!!!! Fuck yeah! #diaryofadirtyhippie #backstagevmas

Not only did Miley go topless with Pamela Anderson during her latest tour, but she also frequently posts NSFW images on her social media accounts.

5 Kim Kardashian

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL

While Kim has posted plenty of nude photos, her most recent naked snap certainly stirred up lots of controversy. Plenty of celebrities stepped up to defend Kim, and she even ended up writing an essay about it.

6 Jenna Dewan Tatum

I pretty much live my entire life with hair in my face. 📷: @channingtatum

Jenna was more than proud to share a topless photo taken by Channing Tatum.

7 Amy Schumer

Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz!

Amy Schumer bared all when she posed in Annie Leibovitz's shoot for the Pirelli Calendar.

8 John Legend

@Instagram

John Legend may not have posted this butt shot on Instagram himself, but thanks to Chrissy Teigen, we got a sneak peek at his sweet cheeks.

9 Chelsea Handler

We've seen Chelsea Handler's boobs more times than we can count. We're 100 percent sure we'll see them again, and we're not even mad.

10 Tyson Beckford

Check out my Snap Chats at TysonCBeckford 😝😝😝🍆💦 #beckfordbar #abs #fit #vegas #nycboy

Looks like Tyson is one of many celebrities on Snapchat, and if he posts things like this pretty often, you better follow fast.

11 Khloé Kardashian

Trade Marked ™

Khloé has been looking hotter than ever lately — like, remember that scintillating spread in Complex? — and she's not afraid to show off the fruits of her labors.

12 Amber Rose

#freethenipple #MUVA photo by @solmazsaberi #AmberRoseSlutWalk2016

Amber Rose has posted tons of sexy snaps, and she's shown no signs of slowing down.

13 Rihanna

Goddess Isis- Complete Woman - Model for future generations- #GRANGRANDOLLY - always in and on my heart #1love

There are more than enough sexy Rihanna pictures to go around, and frankly, we're thrilled.

14 Selena Gomez

The fact that Selena went nude on her latest album cover is proof prositive that she's embracing her body. Plus, think about all her other sexy moments from last year.

15 Chrissy Teigen

Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties

Chrissy Teigen shows skin, including when she's rocking a baby bump.

16 Ashley Parker Angel

The #100DaysOfFitness challenge may be behind me now but the journey continues. It's incredible how the human body responds and transforms to even just 100 days of a consistent diet and exercise program. During the last 100 days your positive comments motivated me to push through and stay committed. I encourage all of you to experience for yourself how rewarding it is to set your own goals and get inspired by the results. You don't have to be a fitness model or featured in the ESPN Body Issue to be proud of your physique. We all have what it takes to be the best version of ourselves we can be. Be dedicated, be passionate and be relentless in the pursuit of your dreams. Shortly, you will look back at where you started and be astounded at how far you've come... and you might just be inspired enough to post a naked picture of yourself on Instagram. ✌🏽 #Day100

Fun fact, Ashley is nearly naked in nearly all of his sexy Instagram photos. It's just that he's especially naked in this one.

17 Heidi Klum

Seeing as Heidi isn't afraid to be topless on vacation, it makes sense that she'd go topless on Twitter and Instagram too.

18 Kourtney Kardashian

🌚

Kourtney may be a mother of three, but she's still heating up Instagram with her hot pictures.

19 Cara Delevingne

SUPER WOMEN 🔥 photo taken by Miss Moss 📷 #KateMoss #selfieswap @mertalas

The fact that Kate Moss snapped Cara's scandalous Instagram picture should come as no surprise.

20 Julianne Hough

I'm so sleepy! Good night xoxo

We've already declared this topless Julianne snap one of the hottest selfies from last year, so don't even worry about it.

21 Jake Shears

Balls to the Wall 2016 Happy New Year :)

If you consider yourself a fan of the Scissor Sisters, you're probably very familiar with Jake's shapely behind.

22 Miranda Kerr

You're the best @chriscolls @koraorganicsbymk #purenature #freespirit

Remember how Miranda wore stilettos and nothing else on the Australian cover of Harper's Bazaar last year? So, yeah.

23 Kendall Jenner

woke up like 🐰 Hoppy Easter!

Kendall can rock the hell out of a bikini, and she can rock the hell out of less than a bikini too.

24 Chanel Iman

Seeing as Chanel is a gorgeous global supermodel, we'll be patiently waiting for her next topless snap.

25 Adrianne Curry

When you're the original winner of America's Next Top Model, you have to represent.

26 Donnie Wahlberg

This is more of Donnie than we ever knew we needed.

27 Joan Smalls

Personal Fiji Island ✅ Natural Hair ✅ #Cay #NoBottoms #Fiji

Why go topless when you can go bottomless, y'know?

28 Candice Swanepoel

#regram @jeromeduran 🐜 🐞🕷🐛"where the wild things are..." #costarica #puravida

Candice Swanepoel pretty much lives in her bikini. So, basically, her being naked is like the rest of us being in swimsuits.

29 Lindsay Lohan

I love my golden villa at Cavo tagoo 🙏🏻💋. Thank you to my friends here 💫

Lindsay's topless selfie? So fetch.

30 Pamela Anderson

Pamela will never stop being naked, and we kind of love it. She just posed nude for Paper magazine in February, in case you didn't see.

31 Christina Aguilera

Just so you know with me, it's all real, all the time. Felt like it was time to start sharing some personal stuff with you guys... And it's just the beginning. Night night. X

Christina has changed quite a bit over the years, but one thing that's never changed is her sheer sex appeal.

32 Tara Reid

Happy New Year 💜💜💜

Does Tara even need a reason for posting a nude snap on Instagram? Probably not.

