Nathalie Emmanuel Birthday Instagram For Emilia Clarke

Nathalie Emmanuel Wishes "Homegirl" Emilia Clarke a Happy Birthday With Throwback GOT Photo

Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel aren't just besties on Game of Thrones — they're also tight as hell in real life, too. And is it even really your birthday if one of your friends doesn't post a photo of you on Instagram? Emilia turned 31 on Oct. 23, and to celebrate, Nathalie treated her followers to a Game of Thrones throwback photo of the two . . . well, sort of. "Happy Birthday to the home girl famalam bredrin @emilia_clarke," she wrote. "This lil throwback was taken on that lovely little day out we took in Seville in like season 5. Have a wicked birthday! Love ya! 🙌🏾❤️👊🏽👯#HappyBirthdayEmilia #famslikeEmilia #badassladybossclub #NUFFLoveFam." Not only do we love their cute smiles and even cuter bond, but how amazing are Nathalie's nicknames for Emilia? And those hashtags? Where can we sign up for the Badass Lady Boss Club?

