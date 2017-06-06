06/6/17 06/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity POPSUGAR Book Club New Book Releases June 2017 POPSUGAR Book Club: June's Best New Reads 6 June, 2017 by Ashling Lee 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors. Whether you're about to embark on a sunny European holiday or in need of some compelling indoor company this Winter, there's a new release for that. Laugh along with Kevin Kwan as he follows up his bestselling Crazy Rich Asians series with Rich People Problems, or get lost in Roxanne Gay's powerful memoir on self-image, Hunger. Wherever you are, whatever you're up to, with one of these nearby, we can promise good vibes ahead. Related5 Books By Ex-Editors to Read, So You Can Bring the Best Dinner Conversation See You in September, Charity Norman What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Allen & Unwin Cassy embarks on a short trip to New Zealand, and soon becomes enamoured by the idyllic farm she stays on, as well as the community's leader, Justin. However, she soon becomes so deep in the group's practices, her parents have to fight for her return home. On sale: May 24 1 / 5 Rich People Problems, Kevin Kwan What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Penguin The third installment to Kevin Kwan's bestselling Crazy Rich Asians sees the entire Shang-Young clan reconvene over their grandmother's last days, but really, what they all want is the keys to the massive family fortune. On sale: May 29 2 / 5 Party Girls Die in Pearls, Plum Sykes What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Bloomsbury Ursula Flowerbottom couldn't be more excited to embark on he first semester at Oxford, but soon finds herself in the midst of a murky investigation. Agatha Christie meets Clueless in this playful novel from Plum Sykes. On sale: June 1 3 / 5 The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! We've only waited 20 years for Arundhati Roy's new novel, and rest assured, it won't dissapoint. The Booker prize-winning author of The God of Small Things returns to fiction with a work exploring how a group of outsiders in India deal with societal pressures and expectations. On sale: June 6 4 / 5 Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Hachette Unflinchingly honest and brave, Roxane Gay explores her relationship with self-image, consumption and health, and what it truly means to balance desire and self-care today. A must read for any modern day woman. On sale: June 13 5 / 5 Join the conversation Share this post POPSUGAR Book ClubBooks