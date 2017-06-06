POPSUGAR Book Club: June's Best New Reads

Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors.

Whether you're about to embark on a sunny European holiday or in need of some compelling indoor company this Winter, there's a new release for that. Laugh along with Kevin Kwan as he follows up his bestselling Crazy Rich Asians series with Rich People Problems, or get lost in Roxanne Gay's powerful memoir on self-image, Hunger. Wherever you are, whatever you're up to, with one of these nearby, we can promise good vibes ahead.