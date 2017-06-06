 Skip Nav
New Book Releases June 2017

POPSUGAR Book Club: June's Best New Reads

POPSUGAR Book Club: June's Best New Reads

Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors.

Whether you're about to embark on a sunny European holiday or in need of some compelling indoor company this Winter, there's a new release for that. Laugh along with Kevin Kwan as he follows up his bestselling Crazy Rich Asians series with Rich People Problems, or get lost in Roxanne Gay's powerful memoir on self-image, Hunger. Wherever you are, whatever you're up to, with one of these nearby, we can promise good vibes ahead.

See You in September, Charity Norman
See You in September, Charity Norman
Image Source: Allen & Unwin

Cassy embarks on a short trip to New Zealand, and soon becomes enamoured by the idyllic farm she stays on, as well as the community's leader, Justin. However, she soon becomes so deep in the group's practices, her parents have to fight for her return home.

On sale: May 24

1 / 5
Rich People Problems, Kevin Kwan
Rich People Problems, Kevin Kwan
Image Source: Penguin

The third installment to Kevin Kwan's bestselling Crazy Rich Asians sees the entire Shang-Young clan reconvene over their grandmother's last days, but really, what they all want is the keys to the massive family fortune.

On sale: May 29

2 / 5
Party Girls Die in Pearls, Plum Sykes
Party Girls Die in Pearls, Plum Sykes
Image Source: Bloomsbury

Ursula Flowerbottom couldn't be more excited to embark on he first semester at Oxford, but soon finds herself in the midst of a murky investigation. Agatha Christie meets Clueless in this playful novel from Plum Sykes.

On sale: June 1

3 / 5
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

We've only waited 20 years for Arundhati Roy's new novel, and rest assured, it won't dissapoint. The Booker prize-winning author of The God of Small Things returns to fiction with a work exploring how a group of outsiders in India deal with societal pressures and expectations.

On sale: June 6

4 / 5
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay
Image Source: Hachette

Unflinchingly honest and brave, Roxane Gay explores her relationship with self-image, consumption and health, and what it truly means to balance desire and self-care today. A must read for any modern day woman.

On sale: June 13

5 / 5
POPSUGAR Book ClubBooks
