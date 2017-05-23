POPSUGAR Book Club: The 5 Best New Reads For May

Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors.

While you probably don't need any telling that this time of the year is pretty much peak reading season, along comes the month of May and blesses us all with new hit after new hit. That's right, some of the literary world's biggest names — Haruki Murakami, Elizabeth Strout, Paula Hawkins and more, have fresh page-turners to get around, so if you need us, we'll be curled up in a cosy nook, devouring every single word. Who's with us?