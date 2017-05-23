23/5/17 23/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity POPSUGAR Book Club New Book Releases May 2017 POPSUGAR Book Club: The 5 Best New Reads For May 23 May, 2017 by Ashling Lee 9 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors. While you probably don't need any telling that this time of the year is pretty much peak reading season, along comes the month of May and blesses us all with new hit after new hit. That's right, some of the literary world's biggest names — Haruki Murakami, Elizabeth Strout, Paula Hawkins and more, have fresh page-turners to get around, so if you need us, we'll be curled up in a cosy nook, devouring every single word. Who's with us? Related21 Quotes About Reading That Speak to a Book-Lover's Heart Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Penguin Pulitzer prize-winning and Man Booker long-listed author Elizabeth Strout follows up her previous bestseller with an equally enchanting piece of work. Her latest extends on the characters and setting from My Name Is Lucy Barton, with a series of interconnected short stories set in the small town of Amgash, Illinois, all exploring the human condition. On sale: May 1 1 / 5 Into the Water, Paula Hawkins What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Penguin When her sister is mysteriously found dead at the bottom of a river, a young woman is forced to return to the town she thought she'd escaped and care for her niece. Another spine-tingling, all-consuming psychological thriller from the author that brought us The Girl on the Train. On sale: May 2 2 / 5 The Baltimore Boys, Joël Dicker What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Hachette Marcus and his two cousins, Woody and Hillel, used to be what they called the Baltimore Boys, bright young things with equally bright futures. That is, before everything crumbled underneath them, leaving Marcus to surface the real truth. On sale: May 16 3 / 5 Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Penguin Murakami has come to be known and loved for his unapologetic human observations, and like his other work, Men Without Women will make you stop, think and reflect. This is a collection of seven tales, each with a male protagonist that somehow finds himself alone. On sale: May 15 4 / 5 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Harper Collins 30-year-old Eleanor Oliphant's life is routine and regimented, and while she thinks she's not missing out much on life, the truth is, she is. One day, a random act of kindness forces her to confront the much needed changes her life requires. If you loved The Rosie Project, this is for you. On sale: May 22 5 / 5 Join the conversation Share this post POPSUGAR Book ClubBooks