POPSUGAR Book Club: The Best Reads Dropping in November

Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors.

Sun's out, books out! Well, kind of. No one really needs telling that we're approaching the sunniest days of the year, so take your pick at one of these reads — Mystery! Romance! Coming of age! — and there you go, your day(s) are sorted. It almost seems too easy not to get on board with.

In the Midst of Winter, Isabel Allende
In the Midst of Winter, Isabel Allende
In the midst of a Winter storm, Richard Bowmaster hits the car of Evelyn Ortega, a Guatemalan immigrant. Both seek the help of Richard's landlord, Lucia Maraz, a fellow South American, and eventually, their three lives become intertwined. A true escapist read, In the Midst of Winter lives up to Isabel Allende's rich, vivid storytelling.

On sale: November 1

Jesmyn Ward, Sing, Unburied, Sing
Jesmyn Ward, Sing, Unburied, Sing
The award-winning author of Salvage the Bones returns with her most ambitious work yet. This time, a heart-wrenching, poetic story of a dysfunctional, poverty-stricken family as they travel through southern America and grapple with family, love, race and death.

On sale: November 2

Demi-Gods, Eliza Robertson
Demi-Gods, Eliza Robertson
It's the 1950's, and a young girl, Willa, begins to come to terms with her independence, body and sexuality, sometimes, with tumultuous and degrading effects. If you loved Emma Cline's The Girls, you'll be hooked on this.

On sale: November 2

Artemis, Andy Weir
Artemis, Andy Weir
Artemis is the first city on the moon, home to Jazz since she was six years old. To make ends meet, she finds herself in the middle of a lucrative crime. Full of spirit and a compelling plot to keep you turning the pages.

On sale: November 13

Bonfire, Krysten Ritter
Bonfire, Krysten Ritter
You may know Krysten Ritter as the star of Netflix's Jessica Jones, but rest assured, she can also pen a thrilling suspense novel. Bonfire centres on Abby, a Chicago lawyer who works on a case that takes her back home to a small town in Indiana. There, she begins to connect the dots to a scandal involving a childhood friend.

On sale: November 13

