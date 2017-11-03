03/11/17 03/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity POPSUGAR Book Club New Book Releases November 2017 POPSUGAR Book Club: The Best Reads Dropping in November 3 November, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors. Sun's out, books out! Well, kind of. No one really needs telling that we're approaching the sunniest days of the year, so take your pick at one of these reads — Mystery! Romance! Coming of age! — and there you go, your day(s) are sorted. It almost seems too easy not to get on board with. RelatedA Book to Read Each Year of Your 20s In the Midst of Winter, Isabel Allende Image Source: Simon and Schuster In the midst of a Winter storm, Richard Bowmaster hits the car of Evelyn Ortega, a Guatemalan immigrant. Both seek the help of Richard's landlord, Lucia Maraz, a fellow South American, and eventually, their three lives become intertwined. A true escapist read, In the Midst of Winter lives up to Isabel Allende's rich, vivid storytelling. On sale: November 1 1 / 5 Jesmyn Ward, Sing, Unburied, Sing Image Source: Bloomsbury The award-winning author of Salvage the Bones returns with her most ambitious work yet. This time, a heart-wrenching, poetic story of a dysfunctional, poverty-stricken family as they travel through southern America and grapple with family, love, race and death. On sale: November 2 2 / 5 Demi-Gods, Eliza Robertson Image Source: Bloomsbury It's the 1950's, and a young girl, Willa, begins to come to terms with her independence, body and sexuality, sometimes, with tumultuous and degrading effects. If you loved Emma Cline's The Girls, you'll be hooked on this. On sale: November 2 3 / 5 Artemis, Andy Weir Image Source: Penguin Artemis is the first city on the moon, home to Jazz since she was six years old. To make ends meet, she finds herself in the middle of a lucrative crime. Full of spirit and a compelling plot to keep you turning the pages. On sale: November 13 4 / 5 Bonfire, Krysten Ritter Image Source: Penguin You may know Krysten Ritter as the star of Netflix's Jessica Jones, but rest assured, she can also pen a thrilling suspense novel. Bonfire centres on Abby, a Chicago lawyer who works on a case that takes her back home to a small town in Indiana. There, she begins to connect the dots to a scandal involving a childhood friend. On sale: November 13 5 / 5 Join the conversation POPSUGAR Book ClubBooks