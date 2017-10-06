 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

New Book Releases October 2017

POPSUGAR Book Club: October's 5 Best New Releases

View In Slideshow
POPSUGAR Book Club: October's 5 Best New Releases

Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors.

However you may be feeling as we approach the end of the year, there's a book for that. Get swept up in Depression-era New York, weep over John Green's latest or imagine a world where your fellow females are all asleep under a spell. Read one, or read 'em all, either way, these will leave more than an impact.

Related
87 Books by Women You Should Read Before You Die
Sleeping Beauties, Stephen King and Owen King
Sleeping Beauties, Stephen King and Owen King
Image Source: Hachette

Two Kings, Stephen and his son, Own join forces and together, imagine a world where all women are asleep, only to unleash violence if they're awakened. The men on the other hand, are left to their own primal devices.

On sale: September 26

1 / 5
Manhattan Beach, Jennifer Egan
Manhattan Beach, Jennifer Egan
Image Source: Hachette

A work of cinematic proportions, Manhattan Beach tells the story of Anna Kerrigan, a young woman who gets a job at a naval yard in World War II New York. Eventually, she meets a charming club owner, who helps her uncover the disappearance of her father.

On sale: October 3

2 / 5
The Sun and Her Flowers, Rupi Kaur
The Sun and Her Flowers, Rupi Kaur
Image Source: Simon & Schuster

Kaur's long-awaited second collection of poems brims with emotion, exploring themes of growth, healing, ancestry and finding home. As with Milk and Honey, she has a way of linking words together that make a grand impact.

On sale: October 3

3 / 5
Turtles All the Way Down, John Green
Turtles All the Way Down, John Green
Image Source: Penguin

Prepare your hearts: the bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars is back with what's sure to be another popular page turner. His latest follows the friendship of two girls as they set out to investigate the whereabouts of a missing fugitive billionaire.

On sale: October 10

4 / 5
The Rules of Magic, Alice Hoffman
The Rules of Magic, Alice Hoffman
Image Source: Simon & Schuster

Franny, Jet and Vincent have always been different to others. They can't walk in the moonlight, wear black, read books about magic, and most importantly, fall in love . . . But why? The fantastical prequel to Practical Magic is the perfect witchy read for Halloween.

On sale: October 10

5 / 5
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR Book ClubBooks
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
HealthyLiving
30 Things to Do For Your Health Before You Turn 30
by Carina Rossi
How to Vote For Same-Sex Marriage If You're Overseas
LGBTQ
Overseas During the Postal Vote? Here's How You Can Have Your Say
by Ashling Lee
Affordable Spring Racing Dresses
Dresses
20 Spring Racing Dresses Under $200
by Kate McGregor
What Happens in Voyager?
Outlander
If Outlander Follows the Books, Things Are About to Get Seriously Insane
by Andrea Reiher
New Book Releases July 2017
POPSUGAR Book Club
POPSUGAR Book Club: 5 New Releases to Read This Month
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds