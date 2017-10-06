06/10/17 06/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity POPSUGAR Book Club New Book Releases October 2017 POPSUGAR Book Club: October's 5 Best New Releases 6 October, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Welcome to the POPSUGAR Book Club, a monthly series that highlights the most buzzed-about book releases and authors. However you may be feeling as we approach the end of the year, there's a book for that. Get swept up in Depression-era New York, weep over John Green's latest or imagine a world where your fellow females are all asleep under a spell. Read one, or read 'em all, either way, these will leave more than an impact. Related87 Books by Women You Should Read Before You Die Sleeping Beauties, Stephen King and Owen King Image Source: Hachette Two Kings, Stephen and his son, Own join forces and together, imagine a world where all women are asleep, only to unleash violence if they're awakened. The men on the other hand, are left to their own primal devices. On sale: September 26 1 / 5 Manhattan Beach, Jennifer Egan Image Source: Hachette A work of cinematic proportions, Manhattan Beach tells the story of Anna Kerrigan, a young woman who gets a job at a naval yard in World War II New York. Eventually, she meets a charming club owner, who helps her uncover the disappearance of her father. On sale: October 3 2 / 5 The Sun and Her Flowers, Rupi Kaur Image Source: Simon & Schuster Kaur's long-awaited second collection of poems brims with emotion, exploring themes of growth, healing, ancestry and finding home. As with Milk and Honey, she has a way of linking words together that make a grand impact. On sale: October 3 3 / 5 Turtles All the Way Down, John Green Image Source: Penguin Prepare your hearts: the bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars is back with what's sure to be another popular page turner. His latest follows the friendship of two girls as they set out to investigate the whereabouts of a missing fugitive billionaire. On sale: October 10 4 / 5 The Rules of Magic, Alice Hoffman Image Source: Simon & Schuster Franny, Jet and Vincent have always been different to others. They can't walk in the moonlight, wear black, read books about magic, and most importantly, fall in love . . . But why? The fantastical prequel to Practical Magic is the perfect witchy read for Halloween. On sale: October 10 5 / 5 Join the conversation POPSUGAR Book ClubBooks