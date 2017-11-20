 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Niall Horan's 2017 American Music Awards Performance

You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance

Get ready, because you're about to fall even harder for Niall Horan. On Monday, the singer was his usual charming self when he performed at the American Music Awards. After bringing down the house at the CMAs earlier this month, the One Direction singer, who took home the award for best new artist, made us melt into a puddle as he sang his dreamy hit "Slow Hands." Seriously, who can resist that beautiful voice?

Join the conversation
TVNiall HoranAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
Watch BTS Completely Blow Their Debut AMAs Performance Out of the Water
by Ashling Lee
Shawn Mendes's American Music Awards Performance 2017
Award Season
Shawn Mendes Brought His Good Looks and Stellar Vocals to the AMAs
by Terry Carter
Selena Gomez's American Music Awards Performance Dress 2017
Award Season
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
by Marina Liao
Florida Georgia Line at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Wowza! You Need to See Florida Georgia Line's Look at the AMAs
by Murphy Moroney
The Greatest Showman Soundtrack
Music
Stop What You're Doing and Listen to Zac Efron and Zendaya's Greatest Showman Duet
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds