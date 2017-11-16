 Skip Nav
Nicki Minaj Paper Magazine Cover December 2017

Nicki Minaj Is Literally Feeling Herself on This NSFW Paper Magazine Cover

Three years after Kim Kardashian balanced a glass of Champagne on her ass for Paper Magazine, Nicki Minaj is gracing the cover of the publication's December issue, which is once again aiming to "break the internet."

Instead of one Nicki, there are three versions of the 34-year-old rapper in the image, which was shot by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth and styled by Nicki herself; the "Minaj a Trois" shows a trio of Nickis in suggestive poses. Just like her verse on Beyoncé's hit song, she's literally feeling herself. And what did the original internet-breaker think of Nicki's cover? Kim "liked" the Instagram snap Nicki shared of the photo and also commented with three flame emoji.

Image Source: Paper Magazine / Ellen von Unwerth
Paper MagazineMagazine CoversNicki Minaj
