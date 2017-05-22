 Skip Nav
Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV

Nicki Minaj kicked off the Billboard Music Awards on Monday with a medley of her latest hits (including "No Frauds"), and hot damn. The star rocked the hell out of a leather getup and outshone featured artists like Lil Wayne and Jason Derulo. Minaj is up for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, which she basically earned in the first eight minutes of the show alone.

Billboard Music AwardsNicki MinajMusic
Latest Celebrity
